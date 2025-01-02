Delhi: PM Modi To Inaugurate 1,675 Flats For EWS Families; Beneficiaries Excited And Joyous

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) at the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar area on Friday.

Ahead of the inauguration, a wave of excitement and happiness has gripped the beneficiaries who will receive the house keys and enter their new 'pucca house', equipped with all modern amenities.

PM Modi will visit Ashok Vihar area at around 12.10 p.m. on January 3 and inaugurate the newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the in-situ slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

With PM Modi set to hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries on Friday, a couple of them shared their joy with IANS and said that their dream is being realized because of the focus and endeavor of the Prime Minister.

Some beneficiaries, with their eyes filled with joy, shared that they have already got a peek inside the flats and said that they were looking forward to PM Modi's visit amid them.

They said that it is a matter of great pride that whatever the Prime Minister promises, he goes to fulfill it.

“We are happy about the change coming in our lives and the benefits that it will bring for our next generation,” they said.

Fagu Yadav, a beneficiary said that he and his family are very thankful to the Prime Minister and this will bring a decisive change in the lives of his children.

“Other leaders including Arvind Kejriwal make big boasts but do nothing. AAP government promised us free electricity but we are still paying the bill every month,” he said.

Malkhan said: "We consider ourselves very lucky and fortunate that we will be shifting from slums and huts to pucca house. Our dreams are being fulfilled. Nothing could bigger than having a house of our own. We are very grateful to the Prime Minister."

Nisha, a woman beneficiary, said this is a new year gift to her family from the Prime Minister.

"I am very excited to have a house of my own. It has everything including bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and a drawing room. We are very happy,” she said.

Notably, for every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.