Altered States Wellness Launches The 2025 Cold Plunge Challenge For Charity And Wellness

Cold Plunge at Altered States Wellness

Altered sTates Wellness Logo

Start 2025 with the Cold Plunge Challenge to enhance wellness and support Alzheimer's research.

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Altered States Wellness, a pioneer in holistic wellness therapies, is thrilled to introduce the 2025 Cold Plunge Challenge, starting January 1st. This invigorating challenge offers a unique approach to wellness and personal resilience, inviting participants to start their new year with strength and determination.For just $49, the challenge provides ten cold plunge sessions over the span of 30 days-each session at a substantially reduced price of only $5, compared to the regular $25. Participants will immerse themselves in 40-degree water for two to five minutes, leveraging the numerous health benefits of cold plunging such as enhanced recovery, improved metabolism, boosted immunity, increased energy, stress reduction, and overall resilience.This event is more than just a challenge; it's a community endeavor to support a worthy cause. A portion of the proceeds from the Cold Plunge Challenge will benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation, making each plunge a step toward both personal health and communal support.Participants will also enjoy added motivational support through regular emails and can engage in friendly competition by tracking their progress on an in-store leaderboard.Registration for the challenge opens on January 1st at ​alteredstateswellness​. Altered States Wellness encourages everyone to embrace the challenge, proving to themselves that they are stronger than the year before while contributing to a vital cause.About Altered States Wellness: Altered States Wellness is committed to enhancing well-being through innovative wellness experiences. Based in Dallas, TX, the center specializes in a variety of services including float therapy, sauna experiences, and cold plunges, designed to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness.For more information or to register for the challenge, please visit ​​.For more information about Altered States Wellness or media inquiries, please contact:JoJo Struebing...

