New Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Arrives In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (IANS) The newly appointed Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati arrived at the Bhubaneswar Airport here on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the airport, he was welcomed by Chief Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Deputy CM Pravati Parida and other Ministers.

A Guard of Honour was offered to the newly appointed Governor at the airport from where he proceeded to the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Odisha Governor.

Governor Kambhampati later headed to Puri where he will offer prayers to the holy triad at the Jagannath Temple.

He will stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in Puri and visit the Srimandir on January 3.

He is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar, where he will take the oath at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court will administer the oath in a ceremony organised at the Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu on December 24, 2024, appointed Mizoram Governor Kambhampati as the new Governor of Odisha. He is going to replace Raghubar Das who recently relinquished his post citing personal reasons.

The newly appointed Governor Kambhampati holds a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communications engineering from Andhra University (AU). He has also completed an ME in Electrical and Control Systems and done PhD in Control Systems from Andhra University.

He also worked as an associate professor for 24 years in Andhra University Engineering College.

Kambhampati also served as the Andhra Pradesh BJP President from 2014-2018.

The former Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, was in the line of fire of the opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress over the alleged assault on an Assistant Section Officer by his son in Puri during the Rath Yatra last year.

The Opposition also accused Das of turning the Odisha Raj Bhawan into the war room for the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

After serving Mizoram for more than three years and five months, Governor Kambhampati left the northeastern state on Thursday to assume the gubernatorial post of Odisha.

A ceremonial send-off function hosted by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma was organised at the state's lone airport in Lengpui, around 30 km from the state capital Aizawl.

In his ceremonial send-off function, Kambhampati expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received during his tenure in Mizoram.

He acknowledged Mizoram's significant potential for progress and urged collective efforts to advance the state further.

Reflecting on his experiences here in the state, he applauded the constructive environment of the state's Assembly proceedings and the electioneering in the state.

The outgoing Governor expressed his deep attachment to Mizoram and conveyed his best wishes for the state's future.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma thanked Kambhampati for his contributions to the overall development of the state.

He wished him success in his new role and extended an invitation to visit Mizoram soon.

Kambhampati, a former teacher at Andhra University Engineering College for 24 years, was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Mizoram on July 21, 2021.

After serving for more than three years and five months, he will be heading for Odisha for his new appointment as the new Governor on January 3.

The incoming Governor, General (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh, is expected to arrive in Mizoram on January 8 and he will be sworn in as Mizoram's 23rd Governor on the next day (January 9) at Raj Bhavan.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Public Works Department Minister Vanlalhlana, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Director General of Police Anil Shukla and other dignitaries were present at the send-off function.

First lady Jayashree Kambhampati accompanied the outgoing Governor.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has stepped down as Odisha Governor and President Murmu has accepted his resignation.