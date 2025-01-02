Hyderabad Formula-E Race Case: Former HMDA Official Seeks More Time To Appear Before ED

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) N.L.N. Reddy skipped appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Formula-E race case on Thursday.

He told the ED that he would not be able to appear for questioning on Thursday and sought more time.

The Central agency is likely to issue a fresh notice.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar is likely to appear before the Central agency on Friday (January 3).

The ED has summoned BRS working president and former K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), who is the main accused in the case, to appear before it on January 7.

The ED is conducting the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The Enforcement Directorate on December 30 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against KTR, Arvind Kumar and B.L.N. Reddy.

The agency had also initiated a parallel investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to examine possible violations.

The ACB on December 29 booked a case against KTR and others for alleged irregularities in organising the Formula E-car race last year.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations of financial irregularities in conducting the Formula-E race when BRS was in power.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. This followed permission given by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a request by the state government.

The ACB registered the FIR registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged payment of over Rs 54.88 crore was made to UK-based Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO) and others in "gross violation of established procedures".

As per the original agreement, the government's role was limited to providing infrastructure and civic amenities for the race.

However, there are allegations that HMDA transferred funds despite not being a direct party to the agreement.