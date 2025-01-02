Kish Expo 2025 welcomes more than 300 international participants

(MENAFN) Kish Expo 2025 is set to take place at the Kish International Exhibition Center on Kish Island, located in southern Iran, from January 18-24. The event is expected to attract over 300 foreign participants, as announced by the exhibition's executive secretary.



Mohammadreza Qaderi stated that Kish Expo aims to serve as a platform for economic exchanges, focusing on trade, investment, and cultural dialogue. The exhibition, which is Iran's first commercial, investment, and cultural expo, has been in the works for over two years and seeks to foster international economic interactions through these key areas.



Qaderi also highlighted that more than 250 companies will showcase their capabilities and products in 170 booths across 16 specialized sectors, ranging from oil, gas, and petrochemicals to pharmaceuticals, food industries, handicrafts, and tourism.



The inaugural edition of Kish Expo will feature over 300 diplomats, business advisors, entrepreneurs, and executives from 40 countries. Participants are primarily from neighboring nations, the CIS, Russia, the Persian Gulf, West Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, East Asia, and the Indian subcontinent, Qaderi noted.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109049009