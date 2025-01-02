Mass shooting in Montenegro results in over 10 deaths

(MENAFN) At least 10 people were killed and four others seriously wounded in a shooting on Wednesday in southern Montenegro, according to Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic. The assailant, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, is believed to have killed the owner of a bar in Cetinje, along with the bar owner's children and members of his own family. The shooting took place in Bajice, a district of Cetinje, and after carrying out the attack, Martinovic fled the scene with his weapon.



Montenegrin police responded quickly to the incident, confirming that the assailant had left the bar and was on the run. Security forces were mobilized in an effort to apprehend Martinovic, who is considered dangerous and armed. Authorities urged local residents to stay indoors for their safety, as they worked to corner the suspect. Saranovic mentioned that the situation was still developing, with law enforcement focusing on capturing the assailant.



National media reports revealed that Martinovic had previously been detained for illegal possession of weapons, raising questions about how he was able to carry out the attack. Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic expressed his deep concern over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives. The incident has shaken the local community, and the government has pledged to take swift action to address the situation.



Prime Minister Milojko Spajic also visited the Montenegro Clinical Center, where the four people who were injured in the shooting were receiving treatment. He confirmed that the victims were undergoing surgery, and he reassured the public that efforts were being made to provide the necessary care for those affected. The shooting has sparked widespread shock and grief across the country, with leaders expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

MENAFN02012025000045015839ID1109048865