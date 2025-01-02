Gabriel Galípolo Takes Helm At Brazil’S Central Bank Amid Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gabriel Galípolo, 42, assumes the presidency of Brazil's Central on January 1, 2025, facing significant economic hurdles. The country grapples with inflation concerns and uncertainty following a poorly received fiscal package in late 2024.



Inflation expectations for 2025 have surged to 4.96%, surpassing the central bank's 4.5% target. The Brazilian real depreciated by over 27% against the dollar in 2024.



In response, the Central Bank deployed significant foreign reserves, estimated between $30 and $40 billion, in December to stabilize the currency.



The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) responded by raising the Selic rate to 12.25% annually, committing to further increases in the next two meetings. Galípolo begins his tenure with projections of a 14.25% Selic rate by March 2025.



Despite these challenges, Galípolo enjoys broad support from the government, opposition, Congress, and financial markets. This backing contrasts with the experience of his predecessor, Roberto Campos Neto.







President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva personally chose Galípolo for the role. Galípolo's background differs from typical Central Bank presidents. He studied economics at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo.



After completing his master's degree, he taught there for six years. Colleagues describe him as intellectually curious and well-versed in various economic schools of thought.



The new Central Bank president faces the immediate challenge of managing interest rate shocks and potential capital flight. Galípolo must balance controlling inflation with supporting economic growth.



His ability to communicate effectively with both the government and financial markets will be crucial for Brazil's economic trajectory in the coming years.

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109048798