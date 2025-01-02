China Passenger Car Brake-By-Wire And AEB Market Research Report - Electro-Hydraulic Brake Penetration Exceeds Expectations In 2024 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire and AEB Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electro-Hydraulic Brake Penetration Exceeds Expectations in 2024

In 2024 H1, the installations of electro-hydraulic brake (EHB) approached 4 million units, a year-on-year increase of 101%; the installation rate exceeded 40%, up 19.9 percentage points compared with the same period last year, the EHB market has kept prosper.

The hot brake-by-wire market is largely driven by the new energy market. Brake-by-wire meets a series of requirements of new energy vehicles, such as no vacuum power source, high requirements for system response speed, and brake energy recovery.

From the perspective of EHB technology classification, the share of One-Box has further expanded. In 2024H1, the share of One-Box increased to 75.9%, an increase of 17.4 percentage points from the same period last year.

OEMs Lead the Charge in Brake-by-Wire Industry Chain Development

Some OEMs, mainly Chinese independent brands, have entered the brake-by-wire market by setting up subsidiaries or joint ventures with other manufacturers. By 2024, many OEMs have completed mass production of brake-by-wire products.

Geely - VCS Technology



Founded in May 2022, VCS Technology focuses on the R&D and production of 3 core chassis systems, namely brake-by-wire, steer-by-wire and suspension-by-wire, as well as chassis domain controllers. In December 2023, VCS Technology's One-Box product HDBS was mass-produced and rolled off the production line, with an expected annual output of 600,000 sets. The system can realize brake assist, conventional ESC functions and intelligent driver assist functions, and the response time can reach within 150ms. Its application range can cover fuel, all-electric and hybrid models, and can also be applied to some light commercial vehicles. It is reported that VCS Technology HDBS will be the first to be equipped on Geely brands after mass production.

Electromechanical Braking System: Nearing Mass Production Maturity

It is an industry consensus that EMB is truly brake-by-wire. Although the research history of the EMB system has been more than 20 years, it is difficult to overcome a series of technical problems such as 'high requirements for motors, no fail-safe backup braking function, and high cost', and the EMB system has not been applied in large quantities so far. However, in recent years, Chinese and foreign manufacturers have made great progress in EMB research and development. According to the plans of various manufacturers, it is expected that EMB will be able to achieve small-scale mass production by 2026 at the latest.

Beijing West Industries (BWI)'S EMB will be mass-produced in 2026, with the first batch to be launched in Kaiyi Auto and U POWER

In July 2024, BWI released the '2035 Full X-by-wire' global technology strategy, which mentioned that BWI's electronic mechanical braking system (EMB) has obtained strategic cooperation with Kaiyi Automobile and U POWER, and will be mass-produced for customers in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Brake-by-Wire Industry

1.1 Classification of Braking Systems

1.2 Requirements for Braking Performance in Existing Standards or Regulations

1.3 Iteration History of Brake-by-wire Products

1.4 Regulations related to Brake-by-wire

1.5 EMB-related Regulations (Europe)

1.6 EMB-related Regulations (China)

1.7 Iteration of Intelligent Chassis for Passenger Cars

1.8 Key Development Goals of Brake-by-Wire, 2025-2030E

1.9 Classification of Brake-by-wire Products

1.10 Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB)

1.11 EHB Technical Route

1.12 EHB Structural Comparison

1.13 EHB Development Tier Distribution

1.14 Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB)

1.15 Two Technology Routes of Brake-by-wire

1.16 Brake-by-wire Accessories

1.17 ABS

1.18 ESC

1.19 EPB

1.20 Redundant Design of Brake-by-wire for Major Manufacturers

1.21 Brake-by-wire Failure Modes

1.22 Energy Recovery Strategy

1.23 Energy Recovery Strategy Selection of One-Box and Two-Box Braking

1.24 EHB Data Analysis

2 Overview of AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking)

2.1 Overview of AEB Function

2.2 AEB Perception Solution Selection Strategy

2.3 AEB Working Range

2.4 AEB Overseas Regulations/Standards

2.4 AEB Overseas Regulations/Standards (3): Comparison of AEB Regulations in China and Europe

2.5 Latest Dynamics of AEB-related Standards and Regulations in China

2.6 Interpretation of AEB-related Standards and Regulations in China

2.7 AEB Installation Data

2.8 Analysis of AEB Sensor Solutions and Technology Trends

2.9 Analysis of OEMs' AEB Triggering Scenarios and Functions

2.10 OEMs' Recent OTA Focus of AEB Function

3 Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire System Suppliers

3.1 Summary of EHB Products by Manufacturers

3.2 Summary of EMB Products by Manufacturers

3.3 Bosch

3.4 Continental

3.5 ZF

3.6 Hitachi Astemo

3.7 Brembo

3.8 Mando

3.9 Bethel

3.10 NASN Automotive Electronics

3.11 LeeKr Technology

3.12 Global Technology

3.13 Trugo Tech

3.14 Bebest

3.15 TriNova

3.16 Tongyu Automotive

3.17 Tuopu Group

3.18 BYD

3.19 Others

3.19.1 Orient-motion Technology

3.19.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Company

4 Brake-by-Wire System Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs

4.1 Great Wall Motor

4.1.1 "Forest Ecosystem" Technology Layout

4.1.2 Chassis-by-Wire Integrated with brake-by-Wire

4.1.3 Intelligent Brake Subsidiary - - Figure Intelligent Technology

4.1.4 Overall Layout of Figure Intelligent Technology's Brake-by-Wire Solutions

4.1.5 Figure Intelligent Technology's Braking Development History

4.1.6 Figure Intelligent Technology's Braking Product Layout

4.1.7 Figure Intelligent Technology's Brake-by-Wire Solution 1

4.1.8 Figure Intelligent Technology's Brake-by-Wire Solution 2

4.1.9 Figure Intelligent Technology's Brake-by-Wire Solution 3

4.1.10 Figure Intelligent Technology's Brake-by-Wire Cooperation Case

4.1.11 Figure Intelligent Technology's Braking-related Patents

4.2 BYD

4.2.1 BYD Establishes Wholly-Owned Brake-by-Wire Subsidiary - FinDreams Powertrain

4.2.2 Self-development History of Braking Products

4.2.3 Self-Developed Brake-by-Wire Solution

4.3 SAIC

4.3.1 SAIC's Brake-by-Wire R&D Subsidiary - DIAS Automotive Electronic

4.3.2 Overall Layout of DIAS Braking Solutions

4.3.3 DIAS Braking Products for L0-L5

4.3.4 DIAS Brake-by-Wire Solution 1

4.3.5 DIAS Brake-by-Wire Solution 2

4.3.6 DIAS Brake-by-Wire System Innovative Features

4.3.7 DIAS Brake-by-Wire Application Cases

4.4 Changan

4.5 Geely

4.6 Chery

4.7 Dongfeng

4.8 FAW Hongqi

4.9 BAIC

4.10 Xiaomi

4.11 Audi

4.12 JAC

5 Challenges and Development Trends of Brake-by-wire Industry

