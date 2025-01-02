عربي


S. Korea's Police Searching Ruling Party Building After Bomb Threat

1/2/2025

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 2 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's Police special forces, were searching the building of the ruling People Power Party in central Seoul, after a threat of planting explosives, multiple media outlets said today.– NNN-YONHAP

Nam News Network

