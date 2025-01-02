Emirates College For Advanced Education Enhances Efforts To Empower Educators To Shape The Future Of Learning

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 2 January 2025: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced its achievements in 2024, recording a 131 per cent increase in student enrollment for the 2024–2025 academic year, effectively doubling its student body.

The college also celebrated a 100 per cent employment rate among its graduates, underscoring the success of its programs in preparing educators for meaningful careers. Further enhancing its impact, ECAE trained 140 educational leaders through its Educational Leadership Capacity Building Programme, strengthening leadership across UAE schools.

The Continuing Education Center (CEC) at ECAE trained over 17,000 educators through nearly 350 professional development programs. Accredited by ACTVET and the National Qualifications Center (NQC)-entities dedicated to maintaining excellence in vocational training-the CEC contributed more than seven million learning hours, reflecting its important role in equipping educators with future-ready skills.

ECAE also launched its renewed strategic vision and brand identity and advanced its global partnerships by strengthening ties with Singapore's National Institute of Education (NIE) and launching phase two of the Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence. This collaboration enhances the college's ability to prepare educators as global leaders while remaining aligned with Emirati values and addressing the nation's unique educational priorities.

The college enrolled more than 75 students in its newly launched specialised tracks in Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, addressing critical gaps in the UAE's educational framework. The college also added two extra student intakes in 2024. These developments aim to reflect the ECAE's commitment to continuously enhancing its curriculum through a robust competency framework that equips educators with the specialised skills needed to address future challenges.

Dr May Laith AlTaee, Vice Chancellor at ECAE, said,“This year has been a defining moment for ECAE as we continue to equip educators with the tools, skills, and knowledge to make a meaningful impact on UAE schools. Our record enrollment growth and the success of our graduates highlight the relevance of our programmes. At ECAE, we are dedicated to preparing educators who honor Emirati values while meeting global standards, ensuring they are ready to navigate the complexities of modern classrooms. These milestones reflect our commitment to supporting the nation's educational priorities and fostering a culture of excellence.”

ECAE enhanced its leadership in educational research through globally recognised contributions. Faculty published more than 30 articles in top-tier academic journals, presented over 100 papers at prestigious international conferences, and produced more than10 policy briefs to inform evidence-based educational practices. Managing 16 active research grants, ECAE advanced discovery in critical areas such as educational technology, STEM, and early childhood development.

Key research highlights included leveraging the metaverse to enhance problem-solving in mathematics, piloting Generative AI for Arabic language teaching, and promoting autism awareness and inclusion in UAE schools. Other studies explored gender disparities in STEM, multimedia tools for inquiry-based learning, and leadership's role in improving student performance using PISA 2022 data.

ECAE's global influence grew as its researchers secured prominent book publications with leading academic publishers such as Springer and Routledge. Recognition on Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientists list highlighted the caliber of ECAE's research team, while joining the World Education Research Association (WERA) expanded opportunities for international collaboration. Further reflecting its commitment to advancing national priorities, ECAE submitted 12 targeted grant proposals, including to the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, reinforcing its drive to deliver research with lasting impact locally and globally. At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, ECAE showcased cutting-edge educational technology innovations, unveiling AI-powered solutions and immersive Virtual Reality (VR) tools.

Through its Learning and Innovation Networked Communities (LINC) initiative, developed in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), ECAE connected over 16 schools across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. This initiative promotes innovative, research-based teaching and leadership practices while facilitating the exchange of expertise to enhance educational standards throughout the UAE.

The college also expanded its professional development platforms, including the iLearn Forum, a monthly platform that brings together educators, researchers, and academics to share best practices and explore advancements in education. The iRead initiative added depth to these efforts by inspiring a love for reading among students and teachers, transforming reading into an engaging and integral part of learning.

ECAE's mentorship programmes continued to be a cornerstone of its mission in 2024, empowering educators nationwide and nurturing the next generation of educational leaders. A recent initiative focused on enhancing the skills of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies educators, advancing their teaching strategies and leadership abilities. ECAE also launched the Green Adventurers summer camp and a mangrove planting drive, promoting environmental responsibility among students and educators.