India's Renewable Energy Capacity Soars To 203.2 GW

New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) India has achieved a notable milestone in its climate action efforts, reducing its emission intensity by 36 percent in 2020 compared to 2005 levels, according to its fourth biennial report submitted to the UN climate change body.



This reduction demonstrates substantial progress toward the country's commitment to achieve a 45 percent decrease in emission intensity by 2030 under the Paris Agreement.

The report highlights impressive growth in India's sector, with non-fossil sources accounting for 46.5 percent of installed electricity generation capacity as of October 2024.



The total installed capacity of renewable power, including large hydropower projects, has reached 203.2 GW. Notably, the country's renewable power capacity, excluding large hydropower, has expanded 4.5 times from 35 GW in March 2014 to 156.25 GW in 2024.

India's emissions profile for 2020 reveals that the country produced 2,959 million tonnes of CO2, excluding Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) emissions.



The energy sector dominated emissions at 75.6 percent, followed by agriculture at 13.7 percent, industrial processes at 8.06 percent, and waste at 2.56 percent. Carbon dioxide constituted the majority of greenhouse gas emissions at 80.5 percent, with methane at 13.3 percent and nitrous oxide at 5.1 percent.

The country's forest and tree cover has emerged as a significant carbon sink, sequestering approximately 522 million tonnes of CO2 in 2020, equivalent to offsetting 22 percent of the nation's total carbon dioxide emissions. The report notes that forest and tree cover has steadily increased to 25.17 percent of India's total geographical area.

Despite facing various development challenges, India maintains its commitment to addressing climate change while pursuing economic growth.



The report emphasises that although India's contribution to global warming remains minimal, the country is dedicated to following low-carbon pathways in its development journey, working toward its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

