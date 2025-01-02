Lithuanian Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene Awarded Patronship Of Indo-Lithuania Cultural Forum At 17Th GFFN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, December 2024 – In a remarkable gesture of strengthening cultural ties between India and Lithuania, Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, was honored with the prestigious Patronship of the Indo-Lithuania and Cultural Forum. The special ceremony was part of the 17th Global Film Festival, held at the renowned Marwah Studios in Noida.



The Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum, established under the aegis of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), aims to foster collaboration in the areas of cinema, culture, and artistic exchange between the two nations.



Her Excellency Diana Mickeviciene expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm upon receiving the Patronship, saying,“I am truly delighted that we could establish the Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum. This is a wonderful platform to celebrate and deepen the artistic and cultural bonds between our two countries. I would like to thank ICMEI for this honor and the incredible opportunities it represents for furthering our partnership.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI, congratulated the Ambassador and shared his vision for the Forum. He said,“The Indo-Lithuania Film and Cultural Forum is a testament to our commitment to connecting people through the universal language of art and cinema. Lithuania's rich cultural heritage, combined with India's dynamic creative energy, promises to produce something extraordinary. It is our pleasure to present this Patronship to Ambassador Mickeviciene, whose leadership will undoubtedly inspire greater cooperation.”



The event was attended by prominent filmmakers, cultural enthusiasts, and international delegates, adding to the grandeur of the festival. The initiative is expected to open new avenues for film production, student exchange programs, cultural festivals, and bilateral creative endeavors between India and Lithuania.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida, known for its unique focus on celebrating global cinema and fostering cross-cultural connections, provided the perfect platform for this milestone announcement. The Forum aligns with ICMEI's longstanding mission of using art and media as tools for international goodwill and understanding.



As the celebration concluded, Dr. Marwah extended his gratitude to the Lithuanian Embassy and assured continued efforts in building a robust cultural and cinematic bridge between the two nations.



