Syensqo - Participation Notification By Blackrock Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.
Brussels, Belgium – January 2, 2025 - 8:30 CET
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:
| Date on which the threshold was crossed
| voting rights after the transaction
| Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
| Total
| December 25, 2024
| 3.00%
| 0.63%
| 3.63%
| December 26, 2024
| 2.99%
| 0.63%
| 3.63%
| December 27, 2024
| 3.03%
| 0.60%
| 3.63%
| December 30, 2024
| 2.96%
| 0.67%
| 3.63%
The latest notification, dated December 30, 2024 and received on December 31, 2024 , contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer Notified by: BlackRock Inc : A parent undertaking or a controlling person Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 30, 2024 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards Denominator: 105,032,929 Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
Contacts
| Investors & Analysts
| Media
| Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament
| +44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20
| Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber
| +32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07
About Syensqo
Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.
