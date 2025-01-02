Dr. Rao's Hospital Pioneers Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- DR. Mohana Rao PatibandlaGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Rao's Hospital Pioneers Advanced Brain Tumor TreatmentGuntur, India – Dr. Rao's Hospital is at the forefront of advanced brain and spine care. It is committed to enhancing brain tumor treatment through innovative neurosurgical techniques and state-of-the-art technology. Led by Dr. Rao, an esteemed neurosurgeon, the hospital has established itself as a center of excellence in neurosurgery.Dr. Rao's specialized training in neuro-oncology and radiosurgery at the University of Virginia has positioned him as a leader in the field. His dedication to precision and compassionate care has earned him international recognition.Advancements in Brain Tumor SurgeryBrain tumors require specialized expertise and advanced technology. Dr. Rao's Hospital integrates cutting-edge tools and a multidisciplinary approach to achieve superior patient outcomes. The hospital's strategy includes advanced imaging technologies, minimally invasive techniques, and comprehensive neuromonitoring to ensure precision and safety.Dr. Rao emphasized,“Our mission is to provide neurosurgical care that improves the quality of life for patients. With the latest technology and a patient-focused approach, we are making significant strides in treatment.”Innovative TechnologiesThe hospital employs a variety of advanced technologies, including:Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) and Neuronavigation: Facilitates accurate 3D brain mapping, aiding surgeons in tumor removal while preserving critical brain functions.BrainPath Technology: Allows minimally invasive access to deep-seated tumors, minimizing complications and reducing recovery time.Leica Provido Microscope: Enhances surgical precision with improved visualization.4K Endoscopy: Enhances surgical precision with improved visualization.Hybrid Operation theater with intraoperative CT scanSonostar CUSA: Ensures safe tumor removal and protects healthy brain tissue.Comprehensive Neuromonitoring: Safeguards vital neurological functions during surgery.Global RecognitionDr. Rao's Hospital has become a trusted brain tumor and spine care center. Patients worldwide seek treatment in Guntur, India, drawn by the hospital's expertise and advanced treatment options. The hospital's comprehensive approach ensures high-quality care and support throughout treatment.The hospital also excels in minimally invasive spine surgery, addressing conditions such as herniated discs, spinal tumors, and degenerative diseases.About Dr. Rao's HospitalDr. Rao's Hospital is a leading institution specializing in brain and spine care. With advanced technology, a skilled multidisciplinary team, and the expertise of Dr. Rao, the hospital is dedicated to achieving transformative outcomes for patients.Contact Information:Dr. Rao's Hospital Location: Guntur, India Phone: +91 90100 56444 Website:Media Contact:Email: ... Phone: +91 90100 56444Keywords: Best neurologist in Guntur , best neurosurgeon in India , best spine surgeon in India , advanced brain tumor treatment, minimally invasive neurosurgery.

