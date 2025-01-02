Man Killed In Russian Airstrike Targeting Stepnohirsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched KAB glide bombs at the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a local man.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , the chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

“One person died as a result of the Russian attack on the Vasylivskyi district. The enemy hit Stepnohirsk with KAB bombs eleven times,” the official reported on social media.

It is noted that a five-storey building was destroyed as a result of the attack. A civilian man was killed. The emergency response team pulled his body from under the rubble.

The search and rescue operation lasted more than five hours.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday night, the enemy started a series of airstrikes targeting Zaporizhzhia region. Explosions rang out in the Stepnohirsk area.