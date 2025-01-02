Online Gambling: An Alarming Trend In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Zahid Ahmad Lone

The rise of online gambling is a global phenomenon, intricately woven into the fabric of digital economies. The global online gambling industry, valued at over $80 billion, continues to grow annually. Mobile apps and cryptocurrencies have revolutionized this sector, making gambling accessible to anyone with a smartphone. In regulated markets, governments attempt to balance revenue generation with measures to curb addiction, yet rising levels of debt and mental health crises persist. In developing nations, lax regulations and widespread internet access allow illegal gambling platforms to thrive, exploiting vulnerable populations. This broader international reality provides context for understanding the unique and devastating impact of online gambling in Kashmir.

Kashmir's economy has long been precarious, relying heavily on agriculture, handicrafts, and tourism. Political instability and frequent shutdowns have further stifled growth, leaving many, particularly the youth, disillusioned. In this environment, online gambling has emerged as an attractive yet perilous escape.

Social media platforms and messaging apps are rife with advertisements for online gambling platforms. These platforms often masquerade as“investment opportunities,” promising quick and significant returns. Teenagers and young adults, desperate to escape the financial constraints of their reality are the primary victims. The initial wins often engineered by the platforms themselves entrap users, leading them down a path of addiction and financial ruin.

The economic consequences of online gambling in Kashmir are manifold. Firstly, there is a significant drain of wealth. Unlike traditional industries that circulate money within the local economy, online gambling funnels wealth out of Kashmir. Most platforms are hosted offshore, and the money spent on gambling rarely benefits the local economy, enriching foreign operators instead. Secondly, household debt has become a growing crisis. Families often borrow money intended for essential needs like education or healthcare, only to see it squandered on gambling platforms. Thirdly, the loss of productivity among addicted individuals worsens unemployment, further weakening the economy. Finally, the social costs family conflicts, mental health issues, and even criminal activities are deeply destructive.

One of the most alarming aspects of online gambling in Kashmir is the lack of regulatory oversight. The central laws governing gambling in India, such as the Public Gambling Act of 1867, are outdated and inadequate for addressing the complexities of online platforms. Jammu and Kashmir lacks a coherent policy framework to tackle this issue. Anonymity on digital platforms and the use of cryptocurrencies make it difficult to track and regulate gambling activities, allowing this menace to proliferate unchecked.

Kashmir's predominantly Muslim population adds another layer of complexity to the issue. Gambling is explicitly prohibited in Islam, considered haram due to its exploitative nature. Yet, the surge in online gambling indicates a disconnect between cultural values and individual behaviors. This contradiction can be attributed to the pervasive influence of technology and the desperation born out of economic hardships. Cultural stigma associated with gambling further exacerbates the problem, as addiction often goes unreported and untreated. Families are reluctant to seek help, fearing social ostracism, which allows the issue to fester and affect entire communities.

Addressing the issue of online gambling in Kashmir requires a multi-faceted approach. First, the government must update and enforce gambling laws to include online platforms, targeting offshore operators through international collaborations or cybercrime initiatives. Banning advertisements for online gambling on social media platforms is another crucial step. Second, financial literacy campaigns are essential to educate the youth about the risks of gambling and promote better financial habits. Schools, colleges, and community centers can play a significant role in these campaigns. Third, support systems for addiction need to be established. Helplines, support groups, and involvement from religious and community leaders can help de-stigmatize addiction and encourage affected individuals to seek help. Fourth, providing alternative economic opportunities is critical. Skill development programs, entrepreneurship initiatives, and investments in local industries can offer constructive outlets for youth aspirations. Finally, internet service providers should be mandated to block access to known gambling platforms, and cyber security measures must be enhanced to detect and dismantle illegal platforms operating in the region.

The rise of online gambling in Kashmir is a stark reminder of the unintended consequences of digital globalization. While technology holds immense potential to drive economic growth and social progress, its misuse can lead to devastating outcomes. For a region like Kashmir, already reeling from political and economic challenges, online gambling is an economic cancer threatening to erode the social fabric.

However, this is not an insurmountable problem. With concerted efforts from the government, community, and civil society, Kashmir can confront this issue head-on. The key lies in addressing the root causes of economic despair and lack of opportunities while implementing robust regulatory and support mechanisms. Only then can the region hope to reclaim its economic and social stability, steering its youth away from the perilous lure of online gambling.

The author is a Ph.D Scholar University of Kashmir