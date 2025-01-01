TIMING UPDATE: MONTGOMERY CAPITAL PARTNERS III, LP TO AUCTION THE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF P3 PURE LLC VIA PUBLIC SALE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code, Montgomery Capital Partners III, LP (the "Secured Party") will hold a secured party public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, with reserve, to be conducted telephonically by the Secured Party on January 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (the "Public Sale"). Qualified Bidders (defined below) may attend the Public Sale telephonically.

The Secured Party is conducting the Public Sale to foreclose the security interest held by the Secured Party in and to substantially all of the personal property assets of P3 Pure, a Florida limited liability company (the "Borrower"), including, without limitation, (i) inventory ("Inventory"), (ii) accounts receivable ("Accounts Receivable"), (iii) certain machinery and equipment owned by the Borrower (collectively, the "FF&E"), (iv) the following trademarks owned by Borrower: (1) "Pretty Frank", (2) "P3 Pure", (3) "P3", (4) "Happy Pits", (5) "Mood Mist", (6) "Tough Teeth", (7) "Primal Pit Paste", and (8) "Pit Pump", together with all other conveyable intellectual property (collectively, the "Intellectual Property"), and (v) other general intangibles owned by Borrower ("Intangibles"). The Inventory, Accounts Receivable, FF&E, Intellectual Property, and Intangibles are collectively referred to as the "Public Sale Collateral".

At the Public Sale, all of Borrower's right, title and interest in and to the Public Sale Collateral will be sold "as is" and "where is" and the Secured Party shall make no representation

or

warranty,

either

express

or

implied,

relating to

title,

use,

quiet

enjoyment, possession, merchantability or

fitness for a

particular

purpose, completeness, condition or the like, all of which are hereby disclaimed, in the sale or disposition of the Public Sale Collateral.

In

addition,

the

Public

Sale

Collateral

is

being

sold

(i)

free

and

clear

of

Secured Party's liens and any subordinate security interests, and (ii) without recourse to Secured Party, its attorneys and representatives.

The Public Sale of the Public Sale Collateral, if made, shall be to the highest and best bidder.

In order to participate in the bidding process, each person or entity (a "Potential Bidder") must deliver to the undersigned (i) an executed confidentiality agreement in form and substance acceptable to Secured Party, unless waived by Secured Party, (ii) current financial statements of

the Potential Bidder or

other evidence

acceptable

to Secured Party that will show the financial ability of the Potential Bidder to purchase the Public Sale Collateral,

(iii)

a

completed

and

executed

Asset

Purchase

Agreement in

the

form

provided by Secured Party, and (iv) a deposit in an amount equal to ten percent of the bid amount which will be held in escrow by Secured Party. A Potential Bidder that complies with the foregoing requirements shall be deemed a "Qualified Bidder". Those Qualified Bidders participating at the Public Sale shall be provided with the telephone number and passcode to attend the Public Sale and shall be given the opportunity to bid on a competitive basis.

At the Public Sale, each of the Inventory, Accounts Receivable, FF&E, the Intellectual Property,

and

the

Trade

Fixtures

may

be

offered for

sale

in

separate

lots

or

in

combination lots and

the

Public

Sale

Collateral

will be

offered

as a single

lot.

At the conclusion of the Public

Sale,

the

successful

bidder(s) must

pay

the

final

bid

amount

in

full

by

a

wire

transfer of

funds

to

the

Secured Party.

The

Secured Party

reserves

the

right

to

credit

bid

on

any

or all

of

the

Public

Sale

Collateral

at

the

Public Sale.

The

Secured Party

reserves

the

right

to reject all bids, adjourn or cancel the Public Sale.

For further details regarding the Public Sale Collateral, obtaining the confidentiality agreement and the form asset purchase agreement, and information regarding the Public Sale, you may contact Secured Party by contacting either Carlos A. Lacayo by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (917) 902-1506 or Isaac J. Brown by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (214) 740-4037.

SOURCE Montgomery Capital Advisers, LLC

