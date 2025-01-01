TIMING UPDATE: MONTGOMERY CAPITAL PARTNERS III, LP TO AUCTION THE PERSONAL PROPERTY OF P3 PURE LLC VIA PUBLIC SALE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Uniform Commercial Code, Montgomery Capital Partners III, LP (the "Secured Party") will hold a secured party public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, with reserve, to be conducted telephonically by the Secured Party on January 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (the "Public Sale"). Qualified Bidders (defined below) may attend the Public Sale telephonically.
The Secured Party is conducting the Public Sale to foreclose the security interest held by the Secured Party in and to substantially all of the personal property assets of P3 Pure, a Florida limited liability company (the "Borrower"), including, without limitation, (i) inventory ("Inventory"), (ii) accounts receivable ("Accounts Receivable"), (iii) certain machinery and equipment owned by the Borrower (collectively, the "FF&E"), (iv) the following trademarks owned by Borrower: (1) "Pretty Frank", (2) "P3 Pure", (3) "P3", (4) "Happy Pits", (5) "Mood Mist", (6) "Tough Teeth", (7) "Primal Pit Paste", and (8) "Pit Pump", together with all other conveyable intellectual property (collectively, the "Intellectual Property"), and (v) other general intangibles owned by Borrower ("Intangibles"). The Inventory, Accounts Receivable, FF&E, Intellectual Property, and Intangibles are collectively referred to as the "Public Sale Collateral".
At the Public Sale, all of Borrower's right, title and interest in and to the Public Sale Collateral will be sold "as is" and "where is" and the Secured Party shall make no representation
or
warranty,
either
express
or
implied,
relating to
title,
use,
quiet
enjoyment, possession, merchantability or
fitness for a
particular
purpose, completeness, condition or the like, all of which are hereby disclaimed, in the sale or disposition of the Public Sale Collateral.
In
addition,
the
Public
Sale
Collateral
is
being
sold
(i)
free
and
clear
of
Secured Party's liens and any subordinate security interests, and (ii) without recourse to Secured Party, its attorneys and representatives.
The Public Sale of the Public Sale Collateral, if made, shall be to the highest and best bidder.
In order to participate in the bidding process, each person or entity (a "Potential Bidder") must deliver to the undersigned (i) an executed confidentiality agreement in form and substance acceptable to Secured Party, unless waived by Secured Party, (ii) current financial statements of
the Potential Bidder or
other evidence
acceptable
to Secured Party that will show the financial ability of the Potential Bidder to purchase the Public Sale Collateral,
(iii)
a
completed
and
executed
Asset
Purchase
Agreement in
the
form
provided by Secured Party, and (iv) a deposit in an amount equal to ten percent of the bid amount which will be held in escrow by Secured Party. A Potential Bidder that complies with the foregoing requirements shall be deemed a "Qualified Bidder". Those Qualified Bidders participating at the Public Sale shall be provided with the telephone number and passcode to attend the Public Sale and shall be given the opportunity to bid on a competitive basis.
At the Public Sale, each of the Inventory, Accounts Receivable, FF&E, the Intellectual Property,
and
the
Trade
Fixtures
may
be
offered for
sale
in
separate
lots
or
in
combination lots and
the
Public
Sale
Collateral
will be
offered
as a single
lot.
At the conclusion of the Public
Sale,
the
successful
bidder(s) must
pay
the
final
bid
amount
in
full
by
a
wire
transfer of
funds
to
the
Secured Party.
The
Secured Party
reserves
the
right
to
credit
bid
on
any
or all
of
the
Public
Sale
Collateral
at
the
Public Sale.
The
Secured Party
reserves
the
right
to reject all bids, adjourn or cancel the Public Sale.
For further details regarding the Public Sale Collateral, obtaining the confidentiality agreement and the form asset purchase agreement, and information regarding the Public Sale, you may contact Secured Party by contacting either Carlos A. Lacayo by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (917) 902-1506 or Isaac J. Brown by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (214) 740-4037.
SOURCE Montgomery Capital Advisers, LLC
MENAFN01012025003732001241ID1109047570
