León Y Sol Tequila Teams Up With Sofia Vergara & Manolo Vergara Of TOMA For The Ultimate Holiday Fiesta Bundle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The León Y x TOMA Holiday Fiesta Bundle combines the bold flavors of León Y Sol's premium tequilas with TOMA's signature empanadas for a festive pairing guaranteed to elevate any holiday gathering. This limited-edition bundle includes a bottle of León Y Sol Blanco, a bottle of León Y Sol Reposado, a dozen of TOMA's handcrafted empanadas, TOMA's Salsa Roja, and a recipe card featuring the "Spiced Holiday Margarita," a cocktail designed to pair perfectly with the empanadas.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with TOMA," says Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "This collaboration is a celebration of bold flavors, creativity, and the spirit of bringing people together-just in time for the holidays."

"TOMA and León Y Sol are both incredible emerging brands celebrating Latin culture and heritage that prioritize quality and authenticity," says Mary Wolff, Chief Operating Officer at TOMA. "We're thrilled to offer a unique tasting experience for the holidays bringing our brands' top products together."

The bundle is part of a special social media giveaway, where one lucky winner will take home this holiday prize pack. Participants can enter by following both brands on Instagram, tagging a friend they'd host a holiday fiesta with, and sharing their favorite empanada flavor or tequila pairing.

For more information, follow @leonysoltequila and @eattoma on Instagram.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL

León Y Sol Tequila: A Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Founded on the principles of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle encapsulates the rich history and culture of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern craftsmanship. Our premium tequila is distilled from the finest blue agave, nurtured in the sun-drenched fields of Jalisco, and meticulously crafted to deliver a smooth, distinctive flavor that is both complex and refined.

At León Y Sol, we are passionate about quality and authenticity. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of our process, from the careful selection of agave plants to the artisanal distillation methods employed by our master distillers. The result is a range of tequilas that are perfect for any occasion, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail.

