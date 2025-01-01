Comedy Oakland Kicks Off A New Series Of Live Comedy Shows On The Brooklyn Basin Waterfront At The Lumpia Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Comedy Oakland at The Lumpia Company

Comedy Oakland, winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll, proudly announces the launch of their latest shows at The Lumpia Company

- Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comedy Oakland , the acclaimed winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023, proudly announces the launch of their latest shows at The Lumpia Company , a Filipino-inspired restaurant and events venue in Brooklyn Basin waterfront.

The inaugural show featuring a dynamic lineup of industry-leading comedians promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Dates: Friday January 17 2025, followed by 1st and 3rd Friday every month

Time: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Venue: The Lumpia Company

Address: 288 9th Ave, CA 94606

Comedy Oakland has been a cornerstone of the Oakland comedy scene for over a decade-and-a-half, consistently delivering top-tier performances at multiple venues throughout the city – Seawolf Pub in Jack London Square, Quinn's Lighthouse in Embarcadero Waterfront, Calabash Restaurant in Uptown, Continental Club in West Oakland, and now The Lumpia Company in Brooklyn Basin.

The show's founder and host, Samson Koletkar, renowned as the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, has curated a stellar cast for the inaugural show.

The lineup includes:

- Kaseem Bentley, has appeared on Viceland, NBC SeeSo, KQED, and Rooftop Comedy, and was named one of SF Weekly's Comics To Watch.

- Kris Shaw, has entertained troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Japan, Korea, Bahrain, Dubai, Kyrgestan and Africa, and can be heard regularly on Kevin Hart's LOL Network on Sirius XM Radio

- Denise Lee, regularly performs at Punch Line SF, Cobb's Comedy Club, Don't Tell Comedy and more.

- Candy Shaw, appeared on NBC's Last Comic Standing and took 3rd place in California's Funniest Female Contest

- Ira Summer, whose comedy has been showcased on Sirius XM and the World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas.

- Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow's "10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade" and has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS

According to Samson, "SF Chronicle said Comedy Oakland lineups have the diversity of a United Nations subcommittee, and the shows at The Lumpia Company won't be any different. I am looking forward to performing at this wonderful waterfront venue as I always look for venues that fit the Comedy Oakland brand. Alex Retodo, the owner of The Lumpia Company, is a former comedy producer for Live Nation Philippines and American Comedy Company. Having produced shows for renowned comics like Jo Koy, Hasan Minhaj, Bobby Lee, and others, he understands the nuances of producing a good live standup comedy show. One conversation with him and adding The Lumpia Company to our list of venues in Oakland was a no-brainer."

In addition to providing a diverse and entertaining lineup, Comedy Oakland aims to enhance the audience experience. Samson encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot.

There is no drink minimum, and food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of food entrepreneur Alex Retodo, channeling his mother's Filipino cooking but with some flavor twists, such as the best-selling Bacon Cheeseburger Lumpia.

Located on the Brooklyn Basin waterfront, The Lumpia Company was founded in 2015 and is a casual restaurant serving Filipino-inspired cuisine and beer in a sports bar setting. The outdoor event space is decorated with a beautiful stage, colorful seating under the lights and heaters, with a giant screen display showing live sports and entertainment through the week.

Tickets for Comedy Oakland at The Lumpia Company are priced at $20 and can be conveniently purchased online at com. At the door, tickets will be available for $25 via Credit Card, Venmo, PayPal, ApplePay, GPay, or Cash.

Join us for an evening of joyous laughter and camaraderie, as we celebrate the vibrant comedy culture of Oakland. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!

About Comedy Oakland:

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland has been a beloved fixture of the Oakland comedy scene, consistently delivering top-notch performances at various venues across the city, every single week. With a commitment to showcasing a diverse range of comedic talent, Comedy Oakland has earned accolades as the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023.

How to host a comedy show featuring Samson Koletkar

