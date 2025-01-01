Poland Assumes EU Rotating Presidency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Poland officially took over the rotating presidency of the European Union from Hungary on Wednesday. Poland's presidency will continue until early July.

The European Commission stated in a press release that Poland will focus during its presidency on strengthening defense and security, protecting the borders of EU member states, as well as addressing issues related to energy, agriculture, health, business freedom and combating disinformation. This is all in pursuit of a "safe and prosperous Europe for all," according to the statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a post on X, "I welcome the Polish presidency's focus on our Union's security in all its dimensions," announcing that "many important initiatives will be launched in the first half of 2025."

For her part, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that Poland assumes the presidency of the EU Council at a "crucial time for Europe," emphasizing that she looks forward to working with the Polish presidency to advance shared priorities and enhance the EU's security and defense capabilities. (end)

