On The Right Track

Prime Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate five new train services connecting Delhi to the Kashmir Valley in January, a development of profound significance for the region, which otherwise had so far only a road and air connectivity with the rest of the country.

Equipped with advanced heating systems, a first for Indian Railways, these trains aim to ensure smooth operations and convenience during the Valley's harsh winter months. The trains will use modern to handle extreme weather conditions, including snow and cold.

Details regarding the schedule, stops, and ticket bookings are expected to be announced soon by the Railway Ministry. Part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, these new trains will boost connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country. Unlike

road travel, the train journeys will be both comfortable and economical. So, in a sense, it will be a boon for tourism and, as a result, for the economy.



Tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy, stands to benefit more from the operationalization of the railways. The scenic route, passing through Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers, otherwise held back by the high-priced air tickets.



In the short term, more visitors could also pose challenges for the government.

The Valley's existing tourism infrastructure is not in a position to accommodate a disproportionately enhanced inflow of tourists. So, while the tourist infrastructure needs to be upgraded and expanded, an unregulated flow of visitors will not be advisable for the Valley's fragile ecology. But the government can be hoped to take care of any adverse fallouts of the increased inflow of people to Kashmir.



However, not just tourism, trains will be a bigger boost for the local economy. Train is expected to not only reduce the cost of ferrying goods to the Valley but also connect the region directly to other parts of the country, offering more avenues for business for the local traders and businessmen.

The train to and from Kashmir must go hand in hand with policies that prioritize sustainable development, ensuring that the region's unique identity and fragile ecosystem are preserved while it embraces new opportunities.

