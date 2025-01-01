GOI Vows 'Terror-Free J&K' With 'Innovative Tactics'

The 2024 annual report of the MHA states,“The government is committed to setting an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means. In line with Prime Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, the goal of 'terror free Jammu and Kashmir' will be achieved at the earliest.”

“PM Modi led government is building a terror-free J&K. While the security forces are waging a full-blown war against terror on the ground, the MHA is empowering them by banning individuals and organizations involved in terror and anti-India activities.”

The report states that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Union Government, the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K has almost ended.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to the report, has directed agencies to replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir through the“Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan” in the Jammu division.

“The government is committed to setting an example by cracking down on terrorists through innovative means. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, the goal of 'terror free Jammu and Kashmir' will be achieved at the earliest,” the report states.

Referring to the successful back-to-back elections held in J&K in 2024 without any boycott call or fear of separatists and terrorists, the MHA report states:

“Unprecedented participation of the J&K people in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections shows that they have full faith in democracy.”

“In the 2024 Lok Sabha election J&K secured 35-year-high voter turnout at 58.46%. In the 2024 assembly election, J&K witnessed a meteoric 63.88% voter turnout,” it added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now