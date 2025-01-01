Defense Intel Shows Raw Footage Of Vovchansk Aggregate Plant Liberation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR) showed exclusive episodes of the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate in September 2024.

The HUR agency posted the corresponding on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The assault and clearing of 40 buildings at the premises of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant was one of the most challenging front-line missions of 2024, executed by from the“Timur Special Operations Unit” of the HUR defense intelligence agency,” the press service noted.

The video shows exclusive episodes of combat performance of the Stuhna unit's Timur group, involving assault missions, 120-mm mortar support, capturing Russian invaders, and combat medics in action.

As reported, in September 2024, HUR units liberated the Vovchansky Aggregate Plant from Russian invaders.

On September 24 at 14:40, the commander of HUR's Timur special operations unit reported to the head of the agency, Kyrylo Budanov, that the operation had been successfully completed.

The operation was executed by four combat groups.