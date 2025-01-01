Heavy Rains Destroys 1,542 Refugee Tents In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Civil Defense officials said, on Wednesday, that 1,542 tents displaced Palestinians from refugee camps and shelters in Gaza Strip were soaked and flooded by heavy rains during the past two days.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense said that rescue teams monitored hundreds of tents that were flooded by rainwaters at a level exceeding 30 cm, and many of the displaced people suffered from shivering due to "the cold and the damage to their belongings and mattresses."

The statement added that hundreds of distress calls were received from those affected by the rains, and rescue teams responded to them, but they did not find alternative places for them due to the lack of tents or other shelters, as they spent their night in the bitter cold.

In recent days, Palestinian health authorities in Gaza announced the demise of seven Palestinians, including children, due to the frost wave and bad weather conditions. (end)

wab







MENAFN01012025000071011013ID1109047098