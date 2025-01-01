‘Deva’ Poster Promises Another Chilling Performance From Shahid Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The poster of the upcoming movie 'Deva', which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday. The motion poster shows Shahid's character of a cop smoking a cigarette as he looks into the camera with a hint of eccentricity.

Shahid, smoking a cigarette, looks undeniably charismatic and rugged, exuding power and attitude. The poster's appeal is further amplified by the background image of the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the 70s era, adding a layer of gravitas and an exciting sense of nostalgia.

The combination of Shahid's look with Bachchan's powerful presence has set the stage for what promises to be an intense cinematic experience. With this, Shahid's power packed performance is being eagerly awaited.

Earlier, the actor spoke about the film at the green carpet of IIFA this year. He told the media at the time,“It's an action film so, it has a lot of action. It also has the thrill element, hopefully you will be wondering who did it, till the end. It's an extremely aggressive character that I'm playing. It's a very alive film, it should be able to jump you out and make you feel its energy, if we cut the right teaser and the trailer. It's out on February 14, next year, and I can't wait for the audience to give their feedback”.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The latter also essays the role of a cop in the film, as per media reports.

The movie is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

'Deva' is touted as the first biggest film of the year. The film is set to release on January 31, 2025.