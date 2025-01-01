Happy New Year 2025 From UXLINK: A Year Of Momentum, Growth, And Exciting Plans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SINGAPORE, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK, the world's leading Web3 social and ecosystem, extends its heartfelt New Year greetings to its global community. After a year of unprecedented achievements and multiple“No. 1” accolades in 2024, UXLINK is ready to carry forward its strong momentum into 2025.

Celebrating 2024: A Year of Success

The past year has been transformative for UXLINK, as the ecosystem grew rapidly and achieved major milestones, solidifying its position as the largest Web3 social platform. These accomplishments would not have been possible without the unwavering support and contributions of the UXLINK community.

Looking Ahead: Top Plans for 2025

UXLINK is excited to announce its strategic plans for the coming year:

1. Test-Net Launch of UXLINK Social Growth Layer:

The world's first layer dedicated to socialized growth is on its way. Featuring the innovative“One Account” and“One Gas” functionalities, this layer will redefine user interactions and scalability.

2. Introduction of PayFi Application and UXLINK Credit Cards:

Leveraging the natural synergy between social platforms and financial services, UXLINK PayFi will provide a unique solution that empowers users with seamless payment capabilities.

3. Expanding to 100 Million Users:

UXLINK aims to grow its user base significantly in 2025 while continuing to strengthen the utility and value of $UXLINK across the ecosystem.

A Message of Gratitude and Optimism

“May 2025 bring you continued success, good health, and happiness,” the UXLINK team shared in its message to the community.“Let's continue building these amazing things together and make 2025 a year of UXLINK.”

With a commitment to innovation, empowerment, and community-driven growth, UXLINK is poised to lead the Web3 space into an exciting new era.

About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure, providing cutting-edge solutions and building a robust ecosystem for the global community.

