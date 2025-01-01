عربي


Another Civilian Killed In Kherson As Russia Keeps Shelling City

Another Civilian Killed In Kherson As Russia Keeps Shelling City


1/1/2025 6:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest Russian shelling of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district resulted in at least one civilian death that has been confirmed.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"On the first day of the new year, the Russians ended the life of a Kherson resident," the official wrote.

As a result of an enemy strike on the Dniprovskyi district, a civilian man suffered injuries incompatible with life.

Read also: One person killed, seven injured in Russian attack on Kyiv

The Kherson municipal military administration says the victim, who was indoors at the moment of the attack, is yet to be identified.

Russian terrorists launched the strike around 10:30 local time.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a morning strike on Kherson also left an elderly woman injured.

Before that, the Russian army shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at midnight, wounding a 46-year-old woman.

Photo: Ministry of Health

