Russians Kill Civilian In Donetsk Region Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian forces killed a civilian over the past day.
This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on facebook , as per Ukrinform.
"On December 31, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region in the village of Uspenivka," Filashkin stated.
Since the invasion started, at least 2,917 people have been killed and 6,541 injured in the region, according to Filashkin. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, where precise data remains unavailable.
Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district overnight wit
h MLRS
, artillery
, drones
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack has risen to six, with two of them hospitalized.
