Russians Kill Civilian In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

In Donetsk region, the Russian forces killed a civilian over the past day.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on , as per Ukrinform.

"On December 31, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region in the village of Uspenivka," Filashkin stated.

Since the invasion started, at least 2,917 people have been killed and 6,541 in the region, according to Filashkin. These numbers do not include in Mariupol and Volnovakha, where precise data remains unavailable.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack has risen to six, with two of them hospitalized.