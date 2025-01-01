One Person Killed, Seven Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on January

1, one person was killed, and seven others were injured.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Following the enemy attack on Kyiv, one person died. The number of has risen to seven, including two pregnant women," the statement reads.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

As previously reported, early on January

1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Initial reports indicated six people were injured in Pecherskyi district of the capital.