One Person Killed, Seven Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on January
1, one person was killed, and seven others were injured.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported this, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
"Following the enemy attack on Kyiv, one person died. The number of injured has risen to seven, including two pregnant women," the statement reads.
A search and rescue operation is ongoing, the Prosecutor General's Office added.
Read also: Injury toll
in Kyiv following Russian drone attack rises
to six
– Klitschko
As previously reported, early on January
1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Initial reports indicated six people were injured in Pecherskyi district of the capital.
MENAFN01012025000193011044ID1109046476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.