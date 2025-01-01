Abhishek Banerjee Skips Reference Of Trinamool, CM Mamata Banerjee In New Year Message

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) Ripples have surfaced in the circles of West Bengal as Trinamool General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in his New Year message on Wednesday chose to skip the reference of his party, Chief Mamata Banerjee and the state government.

For quite some time there has been gossip in the corridors of power in the state about a rift within the ruling party on the issue of“fresh blood” versus“old guards”.

The phrasing of the New Year message by Banerjee is significant as he gave a call for looking ahead with hope and determination but without any direct reference to state and national politics.

"As we welcome 2025, let us look ahead with hope and determination. Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion and purpose,” his statement read.

In his message, he also sought inspiration to rise above challenges, foster harmony and work hard towards a bright future for all. "Let this year inspire us to rise above challenges, foster harmony and work hand in hand towards a brighter future for all. May we find strength in unity, kindness in our hearts and resilience in the face of every trial," he said.

"Here's to a year filled with meaningful progress, shared joy and abundant opportunities. Wishing you all a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2025!” the message added.

On the contrary, the statement issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the New Year, which is also the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress, has a direct political reference to her party.

“Roshni chand se hoti hai, sitaron se nahi, Mohabbat Trinamool Congress se hoti hai, aur kisi se nahi! On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I wholeheartedly thank every single member of our extended family. Over the course of two decades, every protest, every victory, and even every challenge has reaffirmed our core belief: politics is not about power but about SERVICE. As we celebrate this milestone, I urge every Trinamool soldier to renew their pledge to fight for the people, and remember that the soul of our party is rooted in the ethos of 'Maa, Mati, Manush,” the Chief Minister's statement read.