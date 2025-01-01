Happy New Year! New York's Times Square Sees 'Biggest Party In The World' With Annual Ball Drop: WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: The ball dropped at Times Square in New York as Americans rang in the New Year 2025 with cheers and light shows. The New Year's Eve ball dropped in soggy Times Square, where thousands of revelers stuck it out in heavy rain to celebrate the start of 2025 in New York City.

Crowds cheered and couples kissed when the ball weighing almost 6 tons (5.4 metric tons) and featuring 2,688 crystal triangles descended down a pole in Times Square. The celebration included musical performances by TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

“It's the biggest party in the world. There's no other place to celebrate New Year's than Times Square,” said Tommy Onolfo of Long Island.

A New Year's Eve ball has dropped in Times Square for nearly 120 years, with the exception of 1942 and 1943 when nightly“dimouts” occurred during World War II to protect the city from attacks.

According to the Rolling Stone, a country singer-songwriter, Mickey Guyton, took to the stage ahead of the ball drop in New York's Times Square. She performed“All American,”“House on Fire,” and“My Side of the Country” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage, closing out a phenomenal year.

Singing to the crowd of thousands gathered in Times Square and the millions watching from home, the country star also delivered a rendition of John Lennon's“Imagine” from his 1971 album of the same name.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean were the first to ring in the New Year. Midnight struck in New Zealand 18 hours before the ball dropped in Times Square.



Auckland was the first major city to celebrate, with thousands thronging downtown or climbing the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point. American Samoa will be among the last to welcome 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies)