(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Victor Gonzalez Herrera - 2024

- Victor Gonzalez HerreraLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Similandia El Rosario, the fourth flagship store of Farmacias Similares , recently opened its doors, blending commerce with social impact. At the launch event, Victor Gonzalez Herrera , CEO of Farmacias Similares, introduced“Dr. Simi Jedi Fan”, a limited-edition plush toy that connects the Star Wars universe with the philanthropic principles of Dr. Simi.CINIA , a factory in Puebla employing over 950 individuals-most with disabilities-designed and created the plush toy. This inclusive initiative reflects the core values of the Jedi Knights: justice, balance, and community service. Victor Gonzalez Herrera highlighted the shared mission:“Dr. Simi reflects the principles of aid and commitment, values mirrored in the Jedi philosophy.”Shoppers can purchase“Dr. Simi Jedi Fan” for 399 Mexican pesos at Similandia locations in Gran Sur, Centro Historico, Cosmopol, and El Rosario. Farmacias Similares channels all proceeds directly to CINIA, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive employment. The company plans to expand distribution to all branches nationwide, ensuring broader access and impact.Similandia El Rosario strengthens Farmacias Similares' flagship store model, which integrates retail with social responsibility. These stores actively support philanthropic causes, demonstrating the company's vision of pairing business growth with meaningful societal contributions. Victor Gonzalez Herrera consistently advocates for this approach to advance both company goals and community well-being.The collaboration with Disney celebrates Dr. Simi's recognition as a cultural figure on a global scale.“Disney choosing Dr. Simi for this partnership underscores its universal values that resonate across cultures and generations,” Gonzalez Herrera remarked.Every purchase of“Dr. Simi Jedi Fan” enables customers to contribute to inclusive employment, transforming a simple transaction into an act of social impact. This collaboration demonstrates how businesses can effectively address social challenges while fostering deeper connections with their audience.Victor Gonzalez Herrera exemplifies how leadership and innovation can turn challenges into opportunities. By launching“Dr. Simi Jedi Fan”, Farmacias Similares reinforces its identity and empowers consumers to support a more inclusive future, proving that businesses can thrive while creating positive change.

Marcela Aguilar

Independent

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.