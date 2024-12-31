DIU Chief Predicts Many Positive Events In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), anticipates significant positive developments in 2025, expressing a more optimistic outlook compared to the challenges of 2024.

Budanov shared his expectations in a televised statement reported by Ukrinform.

"When asked about 2024, I honestly stated that it would be a very difficult year for us, not a positive one. But when it comes to 2025, I am much more optimistic," Ukraine's intelligence chief said.

Budanov underscored that 2025 is set to be a marked improvement over the current year: "There are objective factors supporting this. I hope that in 2025, we will witness many positive events that will ultimately bring us the outcome we all eagerly await."

