4 More Children Returned To Ukraine From Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four children from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“A real New Year's miracle! Four children from the still occupied left of the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine,” Prokudin wrote.

He specified that two boys and two girls, aged 3 to 17, were returned.“Each and every one of them experienced what no child should know - Russian terror, threats, interrogations of their relatives,” the head of the RMA emphasized, adding that the children are now with their families and are being provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Their return became possible thanks to the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky Bring Kids Back UA and the work of the Save Ukraine charity organization.

In total, 246 children from the Kherson region have been returned from the temporary Russian occupation this year, Prokudin said.

As Ukrinform reported, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that in 2024, 449 children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine