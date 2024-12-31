Roarfuntm Connects Virtual Branding With Immersive Full-Motion Formula VR Simulators At Electronica 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RoarFunTM Merges Branding with VR Formula Simulators at Electronica 2024, achieving a new virtual branding record with over 2.2 million client logo impressions.

- Victor Goldobin, CEO of RoarFunTMMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RoarFunTM redefined virtual branding integration at the electronica 2024 exhibition by blending bespoke full-motion Formula VR simulators with powerful branding opportunities. Through a collaboration with a leading exhibitor, RoarFunTM delivered its portable VR Formula simulators, captivating audiences and setting a new benchmark in virtual formula racing experiences.At electronica 2024, the world's leading electronics trade fair held at the prestigious Messe München in Germany, RoarFun's VR Formula simulators took center stage, transforming a client's booth into a hub of energy and engagement. Featuring sleek, motion-enabled simulators, the experience immersed attendees in high-speed virtual racing. Every turn, lap, and finish line reinforced the client's identity through seamless virtual branding integration, achieving over 2.2 million logo impressions during the event. The Formula simulators demonstrated that immersive entertainment isn't just exciting-it's a groundbreaking platform for enhancing brand presence.RoarFun's bespoke Formula VR motion simulators are engineered to captivate and engage. Designed with precision, the simulators provided attendees with an unparalleled sense of realism, complete with a powerful motion system licensed by the FIA. High-fidelity virtual reality delivered a driving experience akin to that of a real F1 driver, while the bespoke Carbon Ferrari F1 Wheel replicated the feel of a genuine Formula 1 steering wheel. Laser-scanned virtual tracks featured the client's logos and brand elements seamlessly integrated into the racing environment. This unique capability underscored RoarFun's expertise in crafting tailored solutions that align perfectly with client objectives, bringing branding to life in a way that resonates long after the experience ends.The simulators' modular and mobile design enabled RoarFun's team to set up the attraction in under two hours, ensuring the installation process was as smooth as the racing experience itself. The compact, transportable systems integrated effortlessly into the booth, while RoarFun's professional support staff ensured flawless operation throughout the four-day event.“Our mission at RoarFun is to bring happiness to visitors of all genders and ages. We bridge the gap between the arts, cutting-edge technology, and impactful branding,” said Victor Goldobin, CEO of RoarFunTM.“The motion VR Formula simulators we provided at electronica 2024 were not just about entertainment-they were designed to WOW visitors while delivering meaningful, memorable interactions that connected audiences to our client's brand. Ninety percent of our clients utilized emotional branding services in 2024 , and we see this trend growing even further in 2025 and 2026.”Virtual branding transforms Formula Simulator rentals into a marketing powerhouse. By integrating brand elements into every aspect of the virtual environment, RoarFun ensures companies are represented in the most engaging way possible. This unique approach offers exhibitors the opportunity to attract foot traffic and create lasting brand impressions that go far beyond traditional advertising methods.This EXPO proved that RoarFun is at the forefront of immersive entertainment, specializing in bespoke VR racing and flight motion simulators that bring brands to life. From trade shows to corporate events, racing and formula simulator hires with virtual branding integration are emerging as powerful tools for marketing and PR managers at conferences and expos worldwide. RoarFun delivers cutting-edge solutions that blend technology, creativity, and marketing into unforgettable virtual experiences.For more information about RoarFun's portable full-motion VR flight and formula racing simulator rental, emotional marketing solutions, and event services, visit official RoarFun's website: roarfun

