Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits Eastern Iran

12/31/2024
Tehran: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Tuesday the village of Sirj in Kerman province, southeastern Iran.
The National Earthquake Monitoring Center reported that the earthquake occurred this afternoon, at a depth of 8 km below the surface of the earth.
There have been no reports about the losses resulting from the earthquake so far.
Iran is exposed from time to time to earthquakes and tremors of varying strength, due to its location above a major fault zone.
