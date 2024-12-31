PM Thanks Outgoing Chairman Of Public Administration Commission On Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Prime Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday received Chairman of the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission, Sameh Nasser, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.During the meeting, the PM expressed his thanks and appreciation for Nasser's services provided during his term in the field of civil service and human resources development.Minister of State for Public Sector Development Khair Abu Sailik attended the meeting.Earlier, the Council of Ministers turned Nasser into pension upon his request.