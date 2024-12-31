(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive Forecast Reveals the Critical Role of Photonic Components in Defence and Space Applications by 2032

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photonic Components for Defence and Space Applications - Market and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photonic components play a critical role in modern defence and space systems, supporting technologies in areas such as electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, countermeasures, radar, laser weapon systems, and command, control, and communication (C3) systems. While direct government purchases of these components remain limited, defence and aerospace contractors, satellite manufacturers, and companies specialising in space missions are the primary customers driving demand.

Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of photonic technologies for defence and space and are stepping up support through grants and funds dedicated to research and development (R&D) of high-power, high-data-rate photonic components tailored for these applications. Policies are also being amended to ease the import of critical minerals and provide local infrastructure to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Despite this growth, the photonics market for defence and space applications faces several unique challenges. Photonics is currently dominated by consumer-driven industries such as mobile electronics, automotive, and general electronics, where specifications, scale, and pricing structures differ substantially from the requirements for military and space systems. Consequently, catering to the smaller defence and space market with specialised, high-performance photonic components demands stable, long-term contracts and assurance of substantial orders to justify investment. Much of the defence and space photonics demand depends heavily on government procurement strategies, long-term defence spending, and space exploration budgets, which can be unpredictable and prone to political shifts.

A significant factor affecting the defence photonics market is the geopolitical landscape. Given the sensitive nature of defence technologies, production outsourcing to countries with conflicting interests poses security risks. As demand grows, defence and space entities are likely to prioritize production either domestically or within allied nations. This move towards localized production poses supply chain challenges, especially for North American and European countries where most photonic components are currently sourced from China and its neighbouring countries.

To meet these needs, strong policy frameworks are essential, including consistent funding support and efforts to secure critical mineral supplies. Additionally, identifying alternative mineral sourcing locations, possibly through new mining ventures, will be necessary to reduce dependency on limited sources. Ensuring a steady demand through guaranteed procurement and strategic government partnerships will encourage the establishment of dedicated commercial production facilities, helping to unlock the full market potential of photonic components for defence and space applications.

" Photonic Components for Defence and Space Applications - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032 " is a comprehensive and forward-looking study that not only outlines the current state of the industry but also provides insights into the road ahead. Stakeholders, industry experts, and enthusiasts are invited to join the conversation, explore the latest innovations, and gain a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of photonic components in defence and space applications.

The research report emphasises the critical importance of high-photonic components, particularly within the defence and space sectors, where recent advancements are driving significant progress and adoption. One key area of development is in beam-combining techniques, which enable the integration of multiple laser beams into a single, high-power output beam with exceptional quality. This innovation allows for increased power output while maintaining precise beam characteristics essential for defence applications like targeting and countermeasures.

The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of critical raw materials essential for advancing laser technology in defence and space applications. These raw materials play a foundational role in enabling the production and optimization of high-performance laser systems. Insights are provided on the strategic implications of raw material dependencies and market trends for stakeholders in the defence and space industries. This includes recommendations for diversifying supply sources, developing alternative materials, and fostering international collaborations to enhance material security and resilience.

Covered in this study



Overview : Snapshot of the Photonics technology in the defence and space market during 2024-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics : Insights into the technological developments in the Photonics market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing critical raw material sourcing strategies and using public-private partnership structure in defence and market trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis : Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review : Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis : Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis : Analysis of how certain events will impact the photonic component market. This will give you an indication of which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis : Details of the top programmes in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis : Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Technologies and Developments



Technology Overview

Types of Photonic Components

Critical Technology Developments



Achieving Higher Data Rates



High Energy Lasers



Photonic Integrated Circuits (IPCs)



Photonic-Based Radio Frequency (RF) Sensors

Microwave Photonics

Advanced Developments Related to Space Applications



Advanced Photonic Crystal Sensors



Integrated Photonics for Space-Based Lidar Systems



Hybrid Photonic-Electronic Systems



On-Orbit Optical Communication Links



Miniaturized Photonic Components for CubeSats



Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Space Missions



Quantum-Enhanced Photonic Technologies



High-Precision Optical Systems for Planetary Rovers Other Developments

Market Overview



Photonics Components market volume distribution over the forecast period by Region

Main market players overview

Leading Products

Main customers overview

Supply Chain Overview

Critical Raw Materials

Critical Photonics Technologies

Recent Product Development



Stretchable, color-tunable photonic devices



Single-Chip Optical Engine Platform

Airbus Space Photonics Unified Roadmap Recent Market Activity

Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

Country Analysis

EU-27 Countries



Initiative to Build European Supply Chain for Photonics

Horizon Europe

Quantum Flagship Initiative

European Defence Fund (EDF) Photonics21

Germany



Laser Weapon System (LWS) Development

Modular Integrated Laser Optic System (MILOS) Pixl-1 Mission

France

High Energy Laser for Multiple Applications - Power (HELMA-P) System

Netherlands

The Center for Integrated Photonics Eindhoven (IPI)

United Kingdom



MOD's Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Programme

DragonFire program Northumbria University: Laser Communication Device for Satellite

United States



American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics)

National Photonics Initiative (NPI)

The Birdseye Yonder (BEYOND) Project

Reauthorizing the National Quantum Initiative Infinitely Operated High-energy Laser System

Russia



Russian Laser Weapon

The Peresvet Zadira

Turkiye



JARMOL ALKA

Leading Companies



AIM Photonics

AIO CORE

Coherent

Innolume

IPG Photonics Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lumentum

Molex

nLight

Photonis (Exosense) TRUMPF

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900