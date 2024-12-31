(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Study Abroad Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle-East & Africa Study Abroad market is anticipated to grow at more than 13% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

The throughout the MEA region are engaging in a series of strategic-level initiatives supporting higher education and the attraction of international students. Indeed, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has involved massive investments in education and research infrastructures in order to transform the economy and society.

Where possible, the Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy of Egypt highlight a special emphasis on scientific research and innovation promotion through the establishment of an entrepreneurial ecosystem that will result in economic growth and development. Coupling such efforts with scholarship programs and mechanisms for the provision of financial support is an indicator of the region's investment toward educational excellence and international cooperation. The region conducts numerous academic events and conferences aimed at fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and academic mobility.

Events such as the Arab-Euro Conference on Higher Education serve as venues for dialogue and partnering between Arab and European universities toward enhanced academic cooperation/development and boosting student mobility. The Africa-Asia Higher Education Conference has been a key conference to consolidate educational ties and research collaboration between the two continents in working towards solutions to common issues and opportunities in higher education. The importance of such platforms for academic exchange, innovation, and cultural understanding across borders is obvious.

Regulation is governed by national accreditation bodies and associations in the MEA region. The association of Arab Universities (AARU) promotes closer cooperation and development in higher education among the Arab countries through joint research, and student exchange. Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA) fosters collaboration by universities in Southern Africa, higher policy change in education, and regional integration.

Market Drivers



Government Initiatives and Scholarships: Governments in the MEA region are investing heavily in education through scholarship programs and initiatives that encourage students to study abroad. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt have launched extensive scholarship programs to send students to top universities worldwide. These programs aim to enhance skills, knowledge, and innovation, contributing to national development and economic diversification. Desire for Advanced Education and Research Opportunities: Students in the MEA region are motivated by the desire to access advanced education and research facilities not available in their home countries. Studying abroad provides exposure to cutting-edge technology, innovative research environments, and international collaborations, which are essential for career advancement and personal development.

Market Challenges



Political Instability and Safety Concerns: Political instability and safety concerns in some MEA countries can create uncertainties for students planning to study abroad. These issues can affect the ability to secure visas, maintain continuity in education, and access financial resources. Students from conflict-affected regions face additional challenges in obtaining necessary documentation and support. Limited Information and Support Services: Access to reliable information and support services about studying abroad can be limited in some MEA countries. Students often face challenges in finding accurate guidance on application processes, scholarships, and adapting to new environments. The lack of comprehensive counseling services can hinder students' ability to make informed decisions and successfully navigate the complexities of studying abroad.

Market Trends



Growth of Regional Hubs: There is a trend of students opting to study in regional hubs such as the UAE and Qatar, where international branch campuses of renowned universities are established. These hubs offer high-quality education closer to home, with programs and facilities that meet global standards. The development of education cities like Dubai International Academic City and Education City in Qatar has made the region an attractive destination for students from neighboring countries. Increasing Focus on STEM and Business Programs: There is a growing interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and business programs among MEA students. These fields are seen as key to driving economic development and innovation in their home countries. Universities and governments are promoting STEM education and entrepreneurship, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to national and regional growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Data Collection

2.3. Market Formation & Validation

2.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Assumptions

3.3. Limitations

3.4. Abbreviations

3.5. Sources

3.6. Definitions

4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Study Abroad Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Region

5.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Education Level

5.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Program Type

6. Middle East & Africa Study Abroad Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Education Level

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Program Type

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

7.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

7.3. Market Trends

7.4. COVID-19 Effect

7.5. Supply chain Analysis

7.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

7.7. Industry Experts Views

7.8. UAE Study Abroad Market Outlook

7.8.1. Market Size By Value

7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast By Education Level

7.8.3. Market Size and Forecast By Program Type

7.9. Saudi Arabia Study Abroad Market Outlook

7.9.1. Market Size By Value

7.9.2. Market Size and Forecast By Education Level

7.9.3. Market Size and Forecast By Program Type

7.10. South Africa Study Abroad Market Outlook

7.10.1. Market Size By Value

7.10.2. Market Size and Forecast By Education Level

7.10.3. Market Size and Forecast By Program Type

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

8.3. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

8.4. Porter's Five Forces

8.5. Company Profile

8.5.1. IDP Education Limited

8.5.1.1. Company Snapshot

8.5.1.2. Company Overview

8.5.1.3. Financial Highlights

8.5.1.4. Geographic Insights

8.5.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

8.5.1.6. Product Portfolio

8.5.1.7. Key Executives

8.5.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

8.5.2. EF Education First

8.5.3. Kaplan International

8.5.4. Intergate Immigration Service (Pty) Ltd

8.5.5. Sable International

8.5.6. Edvoy

9. Strategic Recommendations

10. Annexure

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900