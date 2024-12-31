Defence Minister Congratulates Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday.

Azernews presents the congratulatory message via the Defence Ministry:

"Gentlemen officers, fellow warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors and civilian employees! I

sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of "December 31 - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis" and "New Year's Holiday", and I wish each of you good and new successes in your honorable service.

This significant day, established on the initiative of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, embodies the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world. It once again reminds us of how important solidarity is for the happy future of our people, the independence and sovereignty of our country.

The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which symbolizes the solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world who have heroically emerged from historical trials, and the idea of ​​Azerbaijaniism that has led our people to success, is of special importance for Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world. The achievements of our country are an important factor in ensuring the unity of our compatriots around our independent state.

As a result of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continued the political course of the Great Leader in the field of army building, and the projects implemented to train personnel, equip our army with modern weapons and equipment, and increase its combat potential, the Azerbaijani Army has acquired the status of a victorious and victorious army.

The Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has strengthened our people's faith in a successful future by uniting them even more closely for the sake of the progress and increase of our state's international prestige. Our republic, whose territorial integrity, and inviolability of its borders have been ensured, and whose national interests, welfare, and values ​​of its population have been protected, has become the leading state of the region.

As always, on this holiday, we honor and respect our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, and cherish their unforgettable memories. The family members of our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, as well as our military personnel who lost their health during military operations, have been surrounded with constant care by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. I congratulate the families of the martyrs and our military personnel who lost their health during military operations while standing firm in the defense of our lands on the occasion of“December 31 - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis” and“New Year's Holiday”, and convey my best wishes to them.

I am confident that you will always remain loyal to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Statute and regulations, be inspired by the victory achieved in the Patriotic War, strengthen your combat and moral and psychological preparation, and further increase your efforts and skills to achieve new successes in your service.

Once again, I heartily congratulate each of you on the occasion of "December 31 - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis" and "New Year's Holiday", and I wish you good health, long life, joyful and prosperous days, family happiness, and success in your honorable service in the upcoming new year 2025.

Happy holiday!"