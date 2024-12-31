Defence Minister Congratulates Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on December 31
- World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday.
Azernews presents the congratulatory message via the Defence
Ministry:
"Gentlemen officers, fellow warrant officers, midshipmen,
cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors and civilian employees! I
sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of "December 31 -
Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis" and "New Year's Holiday", and
I wish each of you good health and new successes in your honorable
service.
This significant day, established on the initiative of the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, embodies
the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world. It once
again reminds us of how important solidarity is for the happy
future of our people, the independence and sovereignty of our
country.
The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which symbolizes
the solidarity of Azerbaijanis around the world who have heroically
emerged from historical trials, and the idea of Azerbaijaniism
that has led our people to success, is of special importance for
Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world. The
achievements of our country are an important factor in ensuring the
unity of our compatriots around our independent state.
As a result of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the
Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who
successfully continued the political course of the Great Leader in
the field of army building, and the projects implemented to train
personnel, equip our army with modern weapons and equipment, and
increase its combat potential, the Azerbaijani Army has acquired
the status of a victorious and victorious army.
The Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the
leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has
strengthened our people's faith in a successful future by uniting
them even more closely for the sake of the progress and increase of
our state's international prestige. Our republic, whose territorial
integrity, and inviolability of its borders have been ensured, and
whose national interests, welfare, and values of its population
have been protected, has become the leading state of the
region.
As always, on this holiday, we honor and respect our heroic
martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the
independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,
and cherish their unforgettable memories. The family members of our
heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, as
well as our military personnel who lost their health during
military operations, have been surrounded with constant care by the
victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. I congratulate the families of the
martyrs and our military personnel who lost their health during
military operations while standing firm in the defense of our lands
on the occasion of“December 31 - Solidarity Day of World
Azerbaijanis” and“New Year's Holiday”, and convey my best wishes
to them.
I am confident that you will always remain loyal to the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Statute
and regulations, be inspired by the victory achieved in the
Patriotic War, strengthen your combat and moral and psychological
preparation, and further increase your efforts and skills to
achieve new successes in your service.
Once again, I heartily congratulate each of you on the occasion
of "December 31 - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis" and "New
Year's Holiday", and I wish you good health, long life, joyful and
prosperous days, family happiness, and success in your honorable
service in the upcoming new year 2025.
Happy holiday!"
