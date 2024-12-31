Morocco's Dream To Host World Cup To Become Reality In 2030

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mustafa Al-Muraini

RABAT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Morocco will finally live the dream of co-hosting the for soccer in 2030, alongside Portugal and Spain, after the officially approved the three countries' hosting file on October 4.

Morocco never gave up trying to host the most significant global soccer event, as the country submitted requests to host the for the 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026 editions, competing against top countries. Morocco almost won the attempt in 2010, before losing to South Africa by four points.

As the country continued to submit requests to host the event, it started working on developing its infrastructure and environment to prove itself worthy of winning the FIFA's approval. It began to build stadiums with international standards, while also developing the skills and performance of its national soccer team, resulting in reaching the semi-final in the last World Cup held in Qatar.

Moreover, Morocco attracted the FIFA's attention towards its ability to host regional and international events, including hosting three editions of the FIFA Club World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations in 1988. It will also host the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer of 2025, the next two editions of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2026 and hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 17 October to 8 November 2025.

In this context, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation Fouzi Lekjaa said in a video-meeting of the FIFA's General Assembly on December 11 that choosing Morocco to co-host the World Cup is a reflection of the country's great efforts to develop different sectors, especially the sports field and infrastructure.

The FIFA team who had recently visited Morocco to evaluate the conditions and preparations to host the tournament, gave the Moroccan stadiums, infrastructure, readiness to face challenges and threats during the event the highest positive ratings.

The country plans to host the World Cup matches in six stadiums, including Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, which is still under construction and will be completed by 2028. The stadium is set to become the biggest in the world, with a capacity of 115,000 seats and will host either the event's opening ceremony or the final match.

On his part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Morocco on the occasion, vowing to make the 2030 edition a "celebration for humanity." He noted in an interview published on FIFA's official website, after announcing the approval for the three countries to host the World Cup on December 11, that "we will have a great World Cup in Morocco." (end)

