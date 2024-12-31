عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Petrol Prices For January 2025 Announced

UAE Petrol Prices For January 2025 Announced


12/31/2024 4:48:20 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2025. The new rates, which remain unchanged from December fuel prices, will apply from January 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from last year, below:

Month Super 98 Special 95 E-plus 91
January 2.82 2.71 2.64
February 2.88 2.76 2.69
March 3.03 2.92 2.85
April 3.15 3.03 2.96
May 3.34 3.22 3.15
June 3.14 3.02 2.95
July 2.99 2.88 2.80
August 3.05 2.93 2.86
September 2.90 2.78 2.71
October 2.66 2.54 2.47
November 2.74 2.63 2.55
December 2.61 2.50 2.43

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.

MENAFN31122024000049011007ID1109044425


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search