UAE Petrol Prices For January 2025 Announced
Date
12/31/2024 4:48:20 AM
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2025. The new rates, which remain unchanged from December fuel prices, will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre.
Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from last year, below:
| Month
| Super 98
| Special 95
| E-plus 91
| January
| 2.82
| 2.71
| 2.64
| February
| 2.88
| 2.76
| 2.69
| March
| 3.03
| 2.92
| 2.85
| April
| 3.15
| 3.03
| 2.96
| May
| 3.34
| 3.22
| 3.15
| June
| 3.14
| 3.02
| 2.95
| July
| 2.99
| 2.88
| 2.80
| August
| 3.05
| 2.93
| 2.86
| September
| 2.90
| 2.78
| 2.71
| October
| 2.66
| 2.54
| 2.47
| November
| 2.74
| 2.63
| 2.55
| December
| 2.61
| 2.50
| 2.43
Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.
