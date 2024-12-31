UAE Petrol Prices For January 2025 Announced

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from last year, below:

Month Super 98 Special 95 E-plus 91 January 2.82 2.71 2.64 February 2.88 2.76 2.69 March 3.03 2.92 2.85 April 3.15 3.03 2.96 May 3.34 3.22 3.15 June 3.14 3.02 2.95 July 2.99 2.88 2.80 August 3.05 2.93 2.86 September 2.90 2.78 2.71 October 2.66 2.54 2.47 November 2.74 2.63 2.55 December 2.61 2.50 2.43

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.