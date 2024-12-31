Leopard Spotted At Infosys Campus In Mysuru, Techies Asked To Work From Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 31 (IANS) The management of IT giant, Infosys, has instructed employees working at its Mysuru campus in Karnataka to work from home after a leopard was spotted prowling on the premises on Tuesday.

This decision follows directions from authorities. Forest department officers launched a combing operation on the campus soon after the animal was spotted in the morning.

Security staff initially spotted the leopard in the underground parking zone, and its movements were also captured by CCTV cameras. The Human Resources department confirmed that no staff members have been allowed entry into the campus since morning.

According to sources, the leopard was first spotted in the early hours of Tuesday. A team of 50 forest department officers, including experts trained to tranquillize wild animals, has been deployed for the operation. Nets and cages have also been brought to the campus to aid in capturing the leopard.

Drone cameras are being used to locate the animal, and authorities plan to deploy thermal drones for enhanced night-time visibility.

Approximately 15,000 personnel, most of them software professionals, work at the Mysuru Infosys campus, which is India's largest training facility for the company. The campus has the capacity to train at least 10,000 students and spans a sprawling 370 acres. Infosys has developed this campus into a smart city.

The ongoing combing operation has prompted the company to advise about 4,000 trainees residing in the campus's Global Education Centre to stay indoors. Training sessions, seminars, assessments, and other activities have been postponed or moved online. Trainees have been encouraged to utilize the time for self-study.

An official communication from Infosys stated: "Dear Infoscion, a wild animal was spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are in progress, in coordination with the task force, to ensure campus safety."

The Forest Department team arrived on the campus at 4 a.m. to begin the combing operation. This is not the first time a leopard has been spotted on the premises; a similar sighting occurred in 2011. The campus is located near a reserve forest area known to be a habitat for leopards.