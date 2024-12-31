Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, with moderate daytime temperatures with some clouds, and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be be hazy and partly cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes mainly southwesterly- northwesterly at a speed of 5-15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly- southwesterly with a speed ranging between 3 -10 KT, shifting to northwesterly 07-17 KT gusting to 20 KT by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rises to 4 ft by late night, while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 2-4 ft by late night.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 4 - 8 km.