NEW AND MUST-VISIT SPOTS THIS SEASON DURING DSF’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 December 2024: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) brings together the city’s greatest-ever line-up of world-class live entertainment, iconic unique-to-Dubai attractions, exclusive retail rewards, grand raffles with mega prizes, thriving gastronomy, and so much more.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), residents and visitors across the city are encouraged to witness the magic of the 30th anniversary celebrations and explore exclusive DSF experiences before DSF ends on 12 January 2025.



DSF-EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES



DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: Throughout the season, DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by talabat, delivers a vibrant line-up of activities and entertainment, including an exceptional live concert Hams Fikri on 4 January 2025 and Ibrahim Al Sultan on 11 January 2025. A special ticketed performance on New Year’s Eve from Mahmoud El Esseily will ring in the New Year in style, with tickets available on Platinumlist. Families can enjoy lively performances by beloved characters like Modesh & Dana, a special meet and greet with Blippi, Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug, Mr. Bean and Strawberry Shortcake, while food lovers indulge in innovative concepts such as SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf, Helipad by Frozen Cherry, and M’OSHI. Visitors can experience the twice-daily, brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in dazzling fireworks by Al Zarooni Group.



X Factor Live

● Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall brings the excitement of the X Factor live to the stage every Sunday night at 10:30pm, in partnership with Dubai TV and DSF. Fans can follow their favourite contestants all the way to the thrilling grand finale on 12 January. Free spots can be reserved through the Blue Rewards app, making it easy to secure a spot at this unmissable event.



Dubai Lights

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, and Hatta

● About: Discover the city’s vibrant energy this DSF with Dubai Lights installations. These Insta- and TikTok-worthy displays blend light and motion, captivating audiences with their innovative designs. Each interactive installation, inspired by the elements Water, Air, Fire, Energy and Connection, offers a mesmerising outdoor experience, perfect for friends and families to explore and enjoy together.



DSF x Hatta

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: The stunning mountains of Hatta have transformed into a magical destination this season at Hatta Wadi Hub, from 4pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12pm to 12am on weekends. Visitors can enjoy captivating Dubai Lights displays, delicious food from Home Bakery, G.O.A.T Burger, and other foodie favourites, along with thrilling activities like mountain biking, hiking, zip-lining, and kayaking. Every Friday and Saturday until 5 January, dazzling fireworks displays light up the Hatta Sign and surrounding mountains, complemented by live music in a unique outdoor setting—ideal for families and friends looking to enjoy a serene yet vibrant escape.



DSF Auto Season

● Date: 1 – 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: DSF Auto Season will rev up excitement with a celebration of all things automotive, featuring an electrifying line-up of events across Dubai. This season’s activations will showcase the latest innovations and craftsmanship in the automotive industry, along with thrilling competitions, unique experiences, parades, and engaging meetups.



Free Daily Fireworks

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: Breathtaking fireworks displays light up the sky every night at 9pm during DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall by Al Zarooni Group, and at Hatta Wadi Hub as part of DSF x Hatta every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.



DSF Drone Shows

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

● About: DSF and Emarat present an all NEW breathtaking drone show with over 1,000 drones celebrating Dubai’s legacy and future. Held twice daily at 8pm and 10pm, with the exception of 31 December 2024 when the shows will be held at 9pm and 11pm, over iconic oceanfront locations of Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. The new show theme pays a dynamic tribute to Dubai, blending tradition with modernity and showcasing the city’s iconic landmarks by combining powerful beats, cutting-edge sound, and stunning 2D and 3D formations. On 11 January at 8 PM, a spectacular firework-drone show will light up the sky, seamlessly blending dazzling pyrotechnics with a breathtaking skydiving stunt, guaranteed to leave spectators in awe.



Interactive DSF Map

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Map Website

● About: Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



FOODIE FAVOURITES



CanteenX

● Date: Until 31 December

● Location: Mushrif Park, Gate 1

● About: The second edition of CanteenX is back from 4pm to midnight (extended to 1am on weekends) offering a vibrant fusion of flavour, creativity, and entertainment. Featuring four unique zones, the event brings characters to life with exclusive experiences, workshops, homegrown retailers and picture-perfect photo opportunities. Food lovers can indulge in a mouthwatering array of dishes from trending homegrown F&B brands such as Lazio, AD Burger, ComeFry Sushi, Mitzumami, The Honesty, and Humm Crumbs, while learning about matcha through tea and ice cream-making workshops. The stage will buzz with live music and captivating performances, ensuring non-stop entertainment.



The Uncommon x DSF

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Al Marmoom

● About: Head to the desert at Al Marmoom for the viral dining sensation, The Uncommon, where mirrors and lights transform the landscape into a magical experience at sunset. Families can enjoy guided stargazing, fun games for all ages, and relaxing in cosy lounge areas that showcase the stunning desert scenery. Visitors can also gather around the captivating fire installation by Dubai Lights, indulge in a uniquely curated menu by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa or savour delicious desert barbecue from BBQ Box.



e& MOTB

● Date: 3 – 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Design District, Concrete Slab

● About: The 12th edition of e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, will return as part of DSF’s 30th anniversary celebrations, with a bold neo-vintage theme that blends 1950s nostalgia with future trends. With free entrance and free parking, visitors can immerse themselves in an unparalleled mix of shopping, incredible food pop ups, and entertainment in a vibrant outdoor setting. Not-to-be-missed, the opening night of the highly anticipated 12th edition will be headlined by show-stopping performances by Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January, set against a backdrop of breathtaking attractions and thrilling activations. Plus, explore a world of exclusive experiences with over 50 brand-new on trend retail vendors, 25 fresh foodie pop ups and new-to-Dubai eateries, the latest beauty trends from global powerhouses, live entertainment every single day, and much more.



BIG SAVINGS & MEGA PRIZES



DSF DIB VISA Millionaire

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: For every AED 500 spent using a DIB Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating stores, shoppers earn an entry into the draw for a chance to win an incredible 1 million dirhams. With no limit to the number of entries, the more shoppers spend, the closer they get to this life-changing prize.



DSF Raffles

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: This DSF, the season of winning is here, with an extraordinary lineup of daily rewards, grand raffles, mega prize draws, and unbeatable retail promotions. From ENOC’s daily prizes of up to AED 10,000 to the DSF Mega Raffle and Majid Al Futtaim’s Biggest Prize of the Year, the thrill never stops. Highlights include the Modesh and BLUE Rewards Millionaire at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Jewellery Group’s dazzling 1.5 million dirhams in gold raffle, DSMG’s exciting Shop, Spin, and Win promotion, and 30 DSF Golden Tickets worth AED 300,000. It’s a season bursting with dreams, surprises, and endless opportunities to win.



DSF Retail Promotions

● Date: Until 12 January

● Location: Citywide

● About: Dubai comes alive with spectacular rewards, unbelievable discounts, and irresistible deals from over 1,000 global and local brands, featuring more than 25 retail promotions citywide. From luxury malls and artisan markets to alfresco precincts and traditional souks, the city offers something for every shopper. With seasonal sales and vibrant retail celebrations throughout the year, Dubai is always the ultimate shopping destination. Visitors can explore the full list of retail promotions on the DSF website.



DSF 30th Anniversary Competition

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Website

● About: UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000. Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





MENAFN31122024007640016455ID1109044098