Linkunite Wraps Up A Monumental 2024: Bigger Plans Ahead For 2025

Empowering Women, Strengthening Partnerships, and Building a Brighter Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 comes to a close, LinkUnite is proud to reflect on another year of growth and unwavering support for its members and partners. From dynamic mentorship programs to exclusive events and meaningful collaborations, LinkUnite continues to be a driving force in championing women in business.

We're already buzzing about 2025! We're rolling out an enhanced membership package packed with even more value and opportunities. And get ready for LinkUnite V - it's shaping up to be our most epic event yet. We'll spill the details on the location and dates soon, and trust us, it's going to be unforgettable.

"2024 was a testament to the power of connection, collaboration, and community," said Amanda Farris, CEO of LinkUnite. "We've seen women rise to new heights, and collaborate on new opportunities, supported by a network that believes in their potential. In 2025, we're taking it even further - bigger events, stronger partnerships, and more opportunities for our members to thrive and grow their network."

"We are especially grateful for the incredible partnership we've built with IntegriShield this year," said Sara Malo, President of LinkUnite. "Their support, and the dedication of Gayla Huber and Ashleigh Arnaud, has played a vital role in our success. It's partnerships like these that remind us of the strength and potential of our growing network. We are excited to continue building on these connections as we head into 2025."

A special moment in LinkUnite's journey will take place at Lead Generation World on Monday, January 6, 2025, when Gayla Huber will officially pass the torch as the First Lady of LinkUnite. This transition celebrates Gayla's monumental impact and her role as a driving force in our mission. We'll also welcome the next First Lady of LinkUnite, kicking off a new chapter that's all about strength, legacy, and forward momentum. Learn more about the First Lady of LinkUnite .

Interested in joining our network of women leaders and innovators? Membership for 2025 is now open.

Apply here and find out more .

Our success this year couldn't have happened without our corporate members and partners. Their support has been a game changer, opening new doors and helping our community thrive. Dive into more about our corporate partners and see how you can connect:

Learn more here .

"As 2025 nears, we're more committed than ever to our work and mission. With new perks, bigger events, and stronger partnerships, we're all set to take things to the next level. Stay tuned!"

About IntegriShield

Designed to protect companies' reputations and brand recognition, IntegriShield monitors, tracks and enforces all applicable regulations to assure that our clients engage in consistent and compliant marketing activities. Located in Kansas City, IntegriShield launched in 2012 to provide cutting-edge compliance and remediation services to a diverse array of businesses. Since then, the IntegriShield team has been evolving and honing our technology to simplify workflow, streamline remediation, and track brand compliance across the web, through email monitor servicing, and audio monitoring. For more information about IntegriShield please visit their website here .

About LinkUnite

LinkUnite is an organization dedicated to empowering women in the business world through mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities. With a focus on creating meaningful connections and fostering career growth, LinkUnite is committed to providing resources and support to help women thrive in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the LinkUnite mentorship program or to learn how to get involved, please visit our website here .

Stay connected and follow LinkUnite events here . Subscribe to our YouTube and follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date!

For media inquiries or more information on LinkUnite's 2025 membership and upcoming events, please contact:

Amanda Farris

Founder & CEO - LinkUnite

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Sara Malo

President & COO - LinkUnite

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE LinkUnite, LLC

