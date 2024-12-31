Data, AI At Core Of Qatar's Transformation Agenda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Guided by forward-looking national strategies, data and AI are at the core of the Qatar's transformation agenda. It has continuously evolved its digital landscape, reaffirming its commitment to build a knowledge-based economy.

The country has emerged as a key player, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing digital technologies while ensuring the protection of its citizens' rights. The National Development Strategy and Digital Agenda 2030 reflect a strategic focus on fostering innovation and integrating advanced technologies across various sectors in a structured and controlled manner, noted a report by Invest Qatar and Accenture entitled Data and AI.

By prioritising research and development in emerging technologies, Qatar aims to boost its global digital competitiveness and position itself as a hub for innovation and technological dialogue in the Middle East.

This commitment is evident in Qatar's hosting of the Web Summit and World Summit AI MENA 2024 in Doha, where discussions on ethics, safety, fairness and transparency in technology will take centre stage.

The report noted that Qatar is not only embracing AI and data regulation but is also shaping their development through supportive initiatives and significant investments. The country is poised to lead the region's digital transformation while contributing to the global journey toward a digital future.

The exponential growth of data is fuelling advancement of AI and transforming industries worldwide. Across different industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, finance, and energy AI adoption is witnessing on average 33 percent annual market growth.



The global AI market offers transformative potential with AI projected to add $19.9 trillion and drive 3.5 percent of global GDP by 2030. The key enablers of AI include, funding, talent, ecosystem and digital infrastructure.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) is a comprehensive long-term development plan launched by the State of Qatar in 2008. It outlines the country's strategic goals and aspirations for achieving sustainable development and transforming Qatar into an advanced society with a high standard of living for its people.

The National Development Strategies are structured as sequential frameworks that guide the country's progress toward achieving the goals outlined in QNV 2030.

The Digital Agenda 2030 outlines specific objectives, programmes and outcomes that focus on harnessing digital technologies to enhance economic growth, improve government services, drive innovation and build digitally native society.

The country's strategic emphasis on diversifying its economy and reducing reliance on the energy sector is closely aligned with its investments in innovative technologies. IT and digital sector is set as a growth cluster to develop Qatar's digital economy and long-term strategic capabilities in AI and other emerging technologies.