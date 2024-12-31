Endowments Ministry To Organise Second Umma Symposium In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, intends to organize the second Umma symposium, on collective obligations as a pathway to societal reform.

The event will commence on January 7, 2025, with the objective of reviving communal obligations, promoting their culture and leveraging them in the reform process.

In a press statement, Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies, HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, said the department's commitment to laying out the idea of collective obligations as the mantra of this season, underscores its recognition of the significance of these obligations, in terms of thought and action during the promising reform of life in general, and individual and community in particular.

The second symposium that will be held at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque focuses on figuring out the social problems and discusses the possibility of utilizing collective obligations to be the effective way for reform. The event will bring together in-the-know professors from College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University. Noteworthy, the first symposium that was held in October 2024, focused on utilizing collective obligations in knowledge reform process.