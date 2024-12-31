Injured Kerala MLA Uma Thomas Shows Improvement, But Condition Still Critical

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 31 (IANS) The medical board attending legislator Uma Thomas on Tuesday reported a slight improvement in her condition. She remains stable but continues to be critical.

The head of the medical team at the private hospital, where she is on a ventilator, stated that her sedation dose was reduced at 6 a.m. on Tuesday to assess her progress.

"After an hour, we evaluated her. She was awake and responsive to our treatments. The brain injury has subsided, but her lungs remain a concern. An X-ray shows slight improvement, but preventing infection is a challenge as she has three fractured ribs and blood in her lungs. We are administering antibiotics and plan to keep her on the ventilator for another 24 hours before attempting a gradual weaning process," the medical head explained.

Uma's son, Vishnu, shared an emotional moment with her in the morning. "When I called her 'Amma,' she opened her eyes. I asked her to lift her hands and legs, and she did both. She extended her hand when I requested a handshake," Vishnu recounted.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, owned by the CPI(M)-controlled Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). Uma Thomas tripped over a barricade near the VIP pavilion after greeting State Culture Minister Saji Cherian.

The mishap happened during a Guinness World Record attempt for a mass dance performance featuring around 12,500 participants. The accident has sparked a blame game, with authorities launching an investigation into the event's organization.

Reports indicate that the organizers collected a significant amount of fees from participants, many of whom have criticized the event's poor management. Police have arrested two persons associated with the event management company and the firm that constructed the makeshift stage.

Joseph Alex, convener of the Congress-led UDF in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency represented by Uma Thomas, accused the GCDA of negligence. "The program required approval from the police and the corporation. What was the GCDA monitoring committee doing during the stage construction? The charges against the organizers are superficial. GCDA officials should also be held accountable," Alex asserted, adding that he has filed a formal complaint with local police.

Uma Thomas, the widow of Congress veteran P.T. Thomas, represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. She entered politics after her husband died in December 2021, winning a bypoll with a landslide margin of over 25,000 votes, defying expectations of a Left victory.

A former student leader during college, Uma is known for her polite demeanor and well-researched speeches in the Assembly. As the only woman Congress legislator in the current Assembly, she holds a significant and symbolic position in her party.