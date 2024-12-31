(MENAFN) German Official Olaf Scholz will vow pursuing support for Ukraine in his New Year’s speech, while caling on individuals to vote in and stand up to disorientation by disruptive forces.



His address will be shared on the evening of December 31, but news outlets have got excerpts in advance, in line with Ukrinform reporter.



Scholz stated economic difficulties, inflation, and the conflict in Ukraine as major problems affect the nation.



“Many view Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with growing anxiety. I assure you that we will not abandon Ukraine and will support it like no other in Europe. And we will remain calm to ensure the war does not spread further,” Scholz ought.



The Official’s address will concentrate largely on the tragic Christmas market assault in Magdeburg, which took five lives and wounded more than 200 individuals. Scholz expresses appreciation to those who helped and stood with Germans to unite, guaranteeing that no one spread division or ommon distrust.



